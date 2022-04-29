Entertainment

Alicia Machado, the actress dances cumbia with very little

Alicia Machado has turned on her social networks again with her statuesque and very molded figure, because without any shame, the beautiful Venezuelan was seen in quite small and tight clothes, you can even see that her rear is one of the biggest attractions of this beautifull actress.

Taking advantage of the fact that the former Miss Universe continues to wear a beauty pageant figure, a brand of girdles promoted her tight clothes in Alicia Machado and through a video that the beauty queen uploaded from the photo session, it was possible to observe the tremendous curves that adorn her silhouette.

To the rhythm of a cumbia, Alicia Machado is seen posing, dancing, laughing, having a very good time in this photo session in which the objective was to show the effect that the girdles have on the silhouette of this beautiful woman, who It does not require much help to look spectacular.

Alicia Machado dances cumbia in a tiny garment

Alicia Machado, the actress dances cumbia with very little. Photo: Instagram

It is seen in the video that Alicia Machado maintains her good humor and excellent attitude to get the job done, because with her particular smile, the model shows her joy at being in this session.

As a good woman concerned about her image, the Venezuelan did not neglect details and also sports abundant hair that adorns her face, as well as natural makeup and sneakers that enhance her good posture.

It is noted that the black color suits the winner of La Casa de los Famosos very well, since it is the first color in which it appears with several changes of these girdles, being one of them in which it is appreciated that the actress does not use padding in his lower back, but on the contrary, it is evident that he does a lot of squats.

A glorious day! Meeting between women, vision and work. Get ready! Because we all deserve the figure we dream of by @solbeautyandcareoficial @ solleon21 Let’s go with everything “, reads his publication.

So we see that Alicia Machadois still a star in the world of entertainment, with great influence and with many and many followers in their social networks, so brands still approach her to have better results.

In the few hours that the video is on Instagram, it already has more than 30,000 likes, as well as hundreds of comments, in which they do not stop “cocking” the beautiful queen with congratulations for her preserved figure, as well as acknowledging which still looks amazing.

