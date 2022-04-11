Alicia Machado turns on the nets with her natural beauty and covered by foam from a bathtub

The former beauty queen, Alicia Machado, turns on social networks again and this time it is a photo that she posted on her personal Instagram account where you can see that she is without clothes and covered by foam and rose petals inside a bathtub.

In addition, her arms were seen resting on top of her crossed legs, while her hair was covered by a white towel.

“Already winding down for the big show tonight…”was the message that accompanied the post made by the Venezuelan.

That was the way that the also actress sought to rest before giving her monologue at the Caguas Fine Arts Center in Puerto Rico. For her presentation, she would be accompanied by the artist, Sonya Cortes, also known as ‘La mami Sonya’.

It is not the first time that the presenter has shown her more than 1.9 million followers the most private from her house, moments in which she takes advantage of wasting her sensuality and beauty that continues to accompany Miss Universe 1996. She also uses it in places where she feels that she can be her.

Post exceeds 10,500 ‘I like it’ from the social network Instagram, while there are almost 200 comments that have been left on the aforementioned post.

The model’s followers could not stand it and some of the comments they left on the publication were: “so that you arrive like a queen at the theater”, “the divine word falls short, love… I know how talented and charismatic you are and now the Puerto Rican public will be able to see and appreciate your work“, “Let’s go with everything queen. To shine and succeed as you know how to do”.

There were also more daring comments, as users of the aforementioned network offered to accompany her while she took a bubble bath and others asked for the temperature to rise.

He is currently working on a monologue in which he talks about the consequences generated by the excess of alcoholic beverages from different points of view offered by different characters. The functions will be in the United States and others in Puerto Rico where it was presented last Saturday, April 9.

