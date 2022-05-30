Alicia Machado warns Ana Bárbara about José Manuel Figueroa and sends a message of support

Alicia Machado expressed his support for the singer Ana Bárbara after announcing a few months ago that it was prepared to respond legally against Jose Manuel Figueroawho accused her of plagiarizing the song “Forbidden Fruit”.

During a meeting with the media, the former Venezuelan Miss Universe was questioned about the legal lawsuit that “La Reina Grupera” faces against the son of Joan Sebastian, where she revealed that she preferred to stay out because she could be in danger for speaking of a man who has a reputation for violence.

“Well, but imagine who we are talking about, but I don’t want to talk about that, lhe situation in Mexico and violence against women is so strong right now that I’m terrified of messing with a man like that, It’s not going to be that something happens to me“, answered.

After confirming that she was prepared to take legal action against José Manuel Figueroa to defend the authorship of one of the most successful themes of the Mexican regional, Ana Bárbara received the support of the model, assuring that she was as beautiful as she was talented.

“I love you Ana Barbara, you’re hot, beautiful, gorgeous, talented and she can write 15 songs better than that“, added before the camera of the program ‘First Hand’.

Let’s remember that it all started last March, when Joan Sebastián’s son shared a message on social networks in which he stated that he would try to rescue his songs, referring specifically to “Fruit Forbidden”, which according to him is his authorship and was stolen by Ana Bárbara, with whom he had a romantic relationship in 2001.

For her part, Ana Bárbara stressed that this topic was recorded in 2004 and has all the documents that prove it, for which she took Figueroa’s accusations as misogynistic and sexist.

“My works are perfectly in order and registered, it would be very unfortunate if a misogynistic commentbecause that makes me feel, that they cannot accept that a woman makes a song of those characteristics such as that of Forbidden Fruit”, she stated in an interview with the program ‘Venga la Alegría’.

