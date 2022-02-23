Alicia Machado’s daughter asks for a breast implant as a gift for XV years

Alicia Machado / Courtesy

Dinorah, daughter of Alicia Machado, made a peculiar request to the model and actress as a gift for XV years, because the teenager wants to get breast implants.

In an interview for the Ventaneando program, the Venezuelan recounted the moment when her only daughter asked her to help her improve her body figure.

“My daughter and I casually had a conversation a couple of nights ago, where we were both in a very personal moment, and she was complaining because she is very skinny, very petite, and I told her: ‘you are going to grow up, I It was like that at your age, you’re going to get out of everything’… (and she tells me) ‘Mom, would you give me the chichis when I was fifteen years old?

Then, the artist revealed the reason why she did not agree to Dinorah’s request. “I told him ‘no, as long as you’re under my roof and you’re underage, no. First she must love herself, accept herself, when she sees herself in the mirror and feels beautiful, without anything, then she can do what she wants.”

In the same way, the artist recounted the problems she experienced in her youth in relation to the same issue of acceptance of her body. “I had many problems, I was suffering from bulimia and anorexia for almost six years, I had identity disorders, I had many self-esteem problems and that taught me to be strong, to love myself, and to feel very comfortable with my physique and my beauty” .

Together, Machado said she knows very well the battle that many women wage regarding their acceptance and reaching fulfillment in life, especially after having been Miss Universe and living with the general expectation of always looking beautiful.

“Beauty is a career for life, at least in my case, since I was very young I have been exposed to being criticized, to be judged, I am in an environment where they want me to be pretty, they want me to be sexy, my fans are like that. They know me and it is a strong pressure for one as a public figure, “he explained.

Finally, Alicia Machado acknowledged that she has also fallen into the dilemmas of beauty and cosmetic surgeries, so she understands her daughter in her request.

“We all have moments of insecurity, even if you are Miss Universe, there are days that I get up and look in the mirror and say ‘Oh my God, I’m a monster’, it’s a danger, because that’s when many of us go to any cosmetologist , we go to any healer to sweeten you, what is going to give you, what is going to fill you up, what is he going to do to you, I have been saved from several, because like any woman I have gone to places that have not been the best best, trying to maintain that beauty, “he concluded.

