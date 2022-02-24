Alicia Machado’s daughter surprises her by asking for breast implants as a 15-year gift

Alicia Machadoin an interview for the program “Ventaneando”, revealed that his daughter Dinorah, who is about to turn 15, asked him for a curious birthday present.

Actress and former beauty queen mentioned that her daughter asked for a breast implant, because sometimes she is not satisfied with her body not seeing noticeable changes.

“She was complaining because she is very skinny, very petite, and I told her: ‘you are going to grow up, I was like that at your age, everything is going to come out of you’”, said.

Alicia Machado is about to celebrate her daughter Dinorah’s 15th birthday. Photo: @machadooficial

Alicia Machado highlighted that The most important thing for her is that her daughter accepts herself as she is, that she does not fall prey to beauty stereotypes that subject her to a scalpel at such a young age.

“I told. ‘no, as long as you’re under my roof and you’re underage, no’. First you must love her, accept yourself… When she sees herself in the mirror and feels beautiful, with nothing, then there she can do what she wants, “he added.

Alicia Machado recalled her eating disorders

The winner of “The house of the famous”, before the cameras of the TV Azteca program, he recalled the health problems he faced as a young man for not accepting his body as it wassomething you don’t want your little daughter to go through.

“I had many problems, I suffered from bulimia and anorexia for almost six years, I had identity disorders, I had many self-esteem problems and that taught me to be strongto love myself, and to feel very comfortable with my physique and my beauty”, she mentioned.

“I am in an environment where they want me to be pretty, they want me to be sexy, my fans know me that way and it is a strong pressure for one as a public figure”he added.

Alicia Machado and her daughter Dinorah. Photo: @machadooficial

This constant pressure has been suffocating for Alicia Machado Well, being exposed to the cameras has made her feel insecure many times.

“We all have moments of insecurity, even if you are Miss Universe… There are days that I wake up and look in the mirror and say ‘Oh my God, I’m a monster.’ It’s a danger, because that’s when a lot of us go to any cosmetologist,” he concluded.