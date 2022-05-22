Alicia Vikander in the teaser for “Irma Vep”, a miniseries based on the film by Olivier Assayas

French filmmaker Olivier Assayas recreates his film “Irma Vep” in the form of a limited series. (HBO)

26 years after the premiere of the original film, Irma Vep returns in the form of a miniseries for the catalog of HBO. The actress alice vikanderOscar winner for the danish girldazzles in the first teaser of this story centered on a movie star who lands in France to star in a new version of the classic The Vampires. In the midst of filming in Paris, she finds herself in different situations that push her to the limits of mixing fiction and real life.

This is a project for television led by french filmmaker Olivier Assayaswho was behind the 1996 film and has also directed other hits on the independent scene such as Maria’s clouds Y the summer hours. But the director not only recreates a plot that was already seen on the big screen, but also portrays the process of making this remake as a metafiction. In the preview, you can see how the Swedish artist tries on a suit very similar to the one she used Maggie Chung more than two decades ago.

Irma Vep and the path that the HBO miniseries will take

“ Mira is an American movie star, disillusioned by her career and a recent breakup, who comes to France to play Irma Vep in a new version of the French silent film classic, The Vampires . Against the backdrop of a chilling crime thriller, Mira struggles as the distinctions between her and the character she plays begin to blur and merge. Irma Vep reveals to us the uncertain terrain that lies on the border between fiction and reality, artifice and authenticity, art and life”, maintains the official premise of Irma Vep.

Although the title does not directly propose the presence of an antagonist, it could be inferred that this role falls mostly to the cruel and inhuman René Vidal (Vincent Macaigne), the pretentious director of the film. The man is never happy with the results and is very hard on his team, because that is the price of working to create art, in his opinion. Little by little, he begins to become a tyrant on the set due to his constant complaints and physical attacks against the cast and extras on stage, and it will definitely not be an easy thing to deal with in the case of the protagonist.

In addition to Vikander and Macaigne, the cast includes Jeanne Balibar, Devon Ross, Lars Eidinger, Vincent Lacoste, Nora Hamzawi, Adria Arjona, Carrie Brownstein, Tom Sturridge, Byron Bowers, Fala Chen, Hippolyte Girardot, Alex Descas Y Antoine Reinartz. During the development of the production, it was reported that the Oscar nominee Kristen Stewart – a regular collaborator of Assayas – would appear with a minor role, but this has not yet been revealed.

The television remake of Irma Vep will debut on June 6 through HBO’s on-air signal and the platform hbo max .

