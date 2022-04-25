Alicia Vikander is Irma Vep in the new HBO Max series at Cannes 2022

So perhaps it goes without saying that in 2022 it will be a very different experience when Irma Vep wow to Cannes for the second time -now reimagined as a limited series from eight chapters with actress Alicia VikanderDevon Ross, Carrie Brownstein, Adria Arjona and Tom Sturridge.

For those of you who can’t fly privately to the Croisette this year, don’t worry; the first episode will air on HBO and HBO Max a few weeks later: the June 6th. Assayas thanked Thierry Frémaux, the festival’s long-time General Delegate, for accepting the series: ‘You’re not supposed to show anything to do with television at Cannes,’ comments the director, ‘but he charm’.

This new version of Irma Vep will be screened out of competition, in the section Cannes Premiere, created last year.

In this new version, as in the film, a great movie star stars in an adaptation of The Vampiresthe silent film classic by Louis Feuillade from 1915-1916. Irma Vep is a character, and his name is a clever anagram.

Within the film we also see the brilliant but fickle film producer René Vidal, and as the chaotic shoot progresses, the lines between fact and fiction, actor-characterThey fade dangerously.

What are the differences between Irma Vep in 1996 and the new version that premieres at Cannes 2022?

But different from Cheung, who plays a version of herself, Vikander plays Miraan American actress eager to change the course of her career and flee from a recent scandal of tabloid press: ‘She is in a place where she has focused her whole life on jumping from city to city and from job to job, and she is probably trying to find out who she is far from that world, far from a movie set,’ he reveals. Vikander.

It is a problem that the actress (and recently new mother) knows well: ‘Even though I had very solid friends, it was only when I met my husband and had my family that I realized there was a mood permanent about being a nomad. That makes you feel like you have no roots anywhere,’ she adds. ‘Emotionally, this can be quite hard.’

Vikander and Assayas -both executive producers of the series, along with the creator of euphoria, Sam Levinsonand the playwright Jeremy O Harris (who brought ‘some very American comments to something that was very European,’ as Assayas puts it) – met about seven years ago, when Assayas was making the 2016 film, Personal shopper.