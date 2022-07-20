Alicia Vikander says sequel is in limbo

The announced sequel to the tomb Raider 2018 still doesn’t have any forecast to get off the paper, as revealed Alicia Vikander in an interview with EW magazine.

According to the actress, the production — to be directed by Misha Greencreator of Lovecraft Country — is stopped. “With the purchase of MGM by Amazon, I have no idea. Now it’s a little political. Misha and I are ready so it’s in someone else’s hands to be honest“, he said, referring to the billionaire negotiation concluded in March of this year.

Lara Croft’s interpreter said she was still “excited” to show the world Green’s vision for the protagonist. “She’s writing a draft now“, delivered.

tomb Raider is a game franchise that began in the 1990s, with Lara Croft as the protagonist. The adventurous character has become a symbol of the games industry and has already been played in theaters by Angelina Jolie in Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001) and Lara Croft: Tomb Raider: The Origin of Life (2003).

The new version of the protagonist, played by Vikander, is inspired by the reformulation of Croft in the games, which started in 2013. The focus is now on a younger character, who needs to survive various dangers on an isolated island.

