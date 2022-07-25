Alicia Vikander’s harsh confession about the price of fame

alice vikander She has become one of the most acclaimed actresses of recent times. She after rising to fame with the period drama A Royal Affair in 2012, a film that was nominated for an Oscar for Best Foreign Film. From then on, Vikander’s career took off and he starred in a long list of films in which he dazzled with his performances.

Some of his best known films are Anna Kareninathe new adaptation of the literary classic in which he acted alongside Keira Knightley, testament of youthsci fi tape Former Machine. In 2015 she starred the danish girl with Eddie Redmayne. Her performance in the film earned her the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress. In 2021 she premiered blue bayou, Beckett Y the green knightand recently starred in the miniseries Irma Vep on HBO, for which he received rave reviews.

Although his career and rise to fame seems like something out of a movie, Vikander acknowledges that his time of greatest success was when he was most depressed and lonely.

The Swedish actress won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in 2015

“When, in other people’s eyes, I was at the height of my career, I was also the saddest. She kept telling myself, ‘Face it. Is incredible’. But I didn’t know what to do,” the actress revealed in an interview with The Times. “There were all these first-class flights, five-star rooms. But I was always alone,” she recalls.

Likewise, the media attention around his private life It was another aspect that led her to move away from the celebrity lifestyle that many choose to lead. For some years, Alicia, who is in a relationship with the actor Michael Fassbender, decided to move to Lisbon, Portugal, and thus be able to live a quiet life away from the paparazzi. Also, in the midst of the pandemic, the couple welcomed their first child.

Related news

Once again, in the eyes of the world, her life seems like a dream, however, the interpreter was also honest about one of the worst moments he had to go through. Before the birth of his son, Vikander lost a pregnancy, turning into reality that tragic story that he had to interpret in the film The light between the oceans (The Light Between Oceans), where he met and shared the screen with Fassbender.

Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander on the red carpet at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival

The Derek Cianfrance-directed drama revolves around a young couple living on a remote island struggling to have a child. One day, a boat runs aground on the island and inside they find a dead man and a baby crying inconsolably, whom they decide to adopt without telling anyone.

The actress admits that now the film has a whole new meaning for her. Her pregnancy loss “was so extreme, painful to go through and of course it made me remember doing that movie.”

Now Vikander is already a mother and assures that it is quite a challenge carry on her acting career and motherhood. Three months after giving birth, the actress traveled to Paris to film the series Irma Vep, where Fassbender went with the baby so he could see her. He also explained that together with the actor they take turns so that one can stay at home with the little one while the other works.

Recently, Vikander finished filming Firebrandthe historical drama in which she stars alongside Jude Law and in which she plays Catherine Parr, the sixth and last wife of King Henry VIII of England.

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive all the news and participate in exclusive contests from here.