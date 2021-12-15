Alien and Blade Runner will soon be two TV series, word of Ridley Scott

In spite of his 84 years, Ridley Scott he is more active than ever. After two cinematographic efforts, The last duel and House of Gucci, two cult films are being prepared in television format, Alien and Blade Runner. Scott, in fact, is working on the serial versions of his two now iconic films, which have often been talked about, without ever realizing the project. At least until now, because it was the director himself who gave notice in an interview with the BBC: “we have already written the pilot episode for Blade Runner, we are already presenting it as a series, with its first 10 hours”.

After the film sequel Blade Runner 2049, directed by Denis Villeneuve and released in 2017, is the first time that Ridley Scott gets his hands on his 1982 cult film starring Harrison Ford, which returned in the second film, but whose eventual involvement in this series is unknown. In fact, there is no detail on the era in which the series will be set, whether before or after the two films, and not even on the cast. Will Ford or Ryan Gosling come back? Or neither?

The other news of the sci-fi world created by Scott, concerns Alien, for which also in this case a similar treatment is expected, about 10 episodes, pilot episode in writing and perhaps resumed starting from 2022. But these are only rumors. The only detail about Alien comes from Noah Hawley, Fargo’s showrunner, who revealed at Vanity Fair that “it’s not going to be a story about Ripley, he’s one of the most famous characters ever and I think he’s already been perfectly told, so I didn’t want to mess things up. It’s going to be a story set on Earth. Alien movies are all claustrophobic … you’re trapped in a prison, on a spaceship. I thought it might be interesting to open things up a bit, like this to clarify the stakes on ‘what happens if you can’t contain the aliens’.

But Ridley Scott is more prolific than ever, as in January he will begin filming Kitbag, Apple TV + biopicture, about Napoleon Bonaparte, played by the chameleon Joaquin Phoenix, while Jodie Comer will be his first wife, Josephine de Beauharnais.