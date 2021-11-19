Alien: Isolation arrives on iOS and Android, ready for real nightmares?

We know the release date of a new game that is about to come out on all smartphones, and that we might really like it a lot since it is part of a series that is as well known as it is scary.

We have been terrified of them in the past aliens from Ridley Scott, the famous xenomorphs who managed to defeat it’s at mangling easily humans thanks to their great hunting skills. However, it has always been a plot Interesting And captivating, so much so that it attracted a huge audience over the course of many years.

READ ALSO: You take a photo but you don’t have the number: here’s the WhatsApp trick to add it to your contacts

And now the story continues: a new game which is properly inspired by Alien, consequently it is easy to think that we could not leave him escape so easily after all.

When it will be published

There exit date was announced by Feral Interactive, more precisely with a trailer published on official platforms and that speaks of the imminent release of Alien: Isolation from December 16 be on Android that for iOS.

Obviously it is a survival horror already released in 2014 for all consoles, which appears to have been the best title of the science fiction saga. In fact it was really appreciated; not even the following ones games they managed to accumulate the notoriety it had found that product.

And despite some rumor were talking about a possible sequel to Alien, apparently it never was published nothing. If not up to now, of course; extraterrestrials will also come up mobile by next month.

It will, in all likelihood, offer a great experience splatter And scary exactly as shown in the Nintendo Switch. All we have to do, in conclusion, is to wait for the release of the title so you can try it later.

READ ALSO: Joker returns to infect our mobile phones: immediately delete these 7 Apps, it could cost you dearly

But it is good to keep in mind that, come on Google Play And App Store, its price will amount to 14.99 euros, it also seems that it will be possible to customize both theinterface that the game controls. As if that were not enough, we can also have access to six DLC, including “Lone Survivor“And which resumes the last hours from Ellen Ripley aboard the cargo ship Nostromo.

