Alien: Isolation, iOS, Android review

Seven years after its release on PC, PlayStation and Xbox, Creative Assembly’s survival horror also lands on iOS and Android: the review of Alien: Isolation.

There Alien: Isolation review for iOS and Android gave us the opportunity to experiment again in the extraordinary atmosphere of the survival horror officially licensed by 20th Century Fox, developed by Creative Assembly and originally published in 2014 on PC, PlayStation and Xbox. Seven years and not hearing them, some would say. Welcomed at the time with the almost hysterical enthusiasm of someone who finally found himself faced with an inspired, passionate and thick tie-in after a very long wait and countless disappointments, the game produced by SEGA has aged very well and it is incredible to see it in movement on mobile devices.

History Alien: Isolation, the early stages of the campaign before leaving for the space station From a narrative point of view, Alien: Isolation stands as a real sequel of the first episode of the film saga with Sigourney Weaver and puts us in the shoes of Amanda, her daughter, who after fifteen years from the disappearance of the Nostromo is still desperate for the truth about what happened to the crew. A search that could finally find a conclusion: it seems that the black box of the Nostromo has been found and brought to the space station Sevastopol, and it is there that Amanda decides to go, in the company of a team commissioned by Weyland-Yutani. He does not know, however, that in the meantime something has happened inside the station and that in the darkness of its current-free corridors there is a lethal Xenomorph.

Gameplay Alien: Isolation, the contrasts between light and shadow help to create a great atmosphere Halfway between traditional survival horror and the so-called “passive” ones, in which it is only possible to escape and hide in front of any threats, Alien: Isolation uses a first person view to lead us in our exploration sessions aboard the Sevastopol, which as mentioned quickly fell into chaos after the arrival of the Xenomorph and was abandoned by most of the crew. People left on board are often not very recommendable, and there are gods with them androids that will help make our life even more difficult after we find ourselves alone, without any equipment in an attempt to resume communications with the ship that brought us there. Alien: Isolation, the box where you can save We will therefore have to collect objects and resources, build tools useful for our survival and obtain weapons that we could however choose not to use. The Xenomorph is in fact moved by a ‘brilliant intelligence, it knows how to move and hide from sight, but above all it perceives lights and sounds that can lead it to the next prey. Between environmental puzzles, frequent save points, proximity detectors and high-voltage sequences, being able to escape from Sevastopol while avoiding being killed by the dangerous alien will require at least twenty hours, but the mobile version of Aien: Isolation also includes the Sacrificable Crew DLC and Sole Survivor, as well as the Survival mode.

Technical realization Alien: Isolation boasts great visual effects, although it’s been seven years since the original release The English studio of Feral Interactive now has several projects for iOS and Android that have been able to amaze for graphics And sound, see for example the GRID Autosport review and the XCOM 2 Collection review. It is also the team behind the excellent conversion that we told you about in the review of Alien: Isolation for Nintendo Switch. It is evidently from there that the project to reduce the game for mobile devices started, although depending on the terminal it is possible to enjoy advantages that were not present on the Japanese hybrid console. On the iPhone 12 Pro, for example, the options allow you to choose between a mode focused on resolution to 30 fps or on one that points to performance and turns a 60 fps, while on the third generation iPad Pro it only travels at 30 frames. The game supports cross-save and it is therefore possible to continue the game on a smartphone, perhaps while away from home, and continue it once back on the tablet to take advantage of the larger screen and support for the controller, which radically changes the quality of the gameplay and allows you to play very well even at low frame rates. With i touch controlsin fact, wriggling at 30 fps gives a general feeling of poor reactivity, but luckily the options on the sensitivity of the controls improve things a bit. Specifically, the graphics, Alien: Isolation is definitely amazing on mobile. It seems that assets and effects have not undergone particular cuts, and so it is possible to explore the space station that is the backdrop to the adventure, appreciating the play of light and shadow functional to the atmospheres, the volumetric lighting and the excellent yield of the fire. Character animations and appearance appear dated in comparison to the most recent productions on PC and consoles, but on iOS and Android they still stand out today, especially the Xenomorph. The sound is also enriched by a good dubbing in Italian.