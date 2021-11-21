‘Alien’ organisms found stranded: they can kill a man

Known for their very dangerous venom, several specimens of Portuguese caravel have been found along the coasts of the United Kingdom. To bring this ‘alien’ species to the shore were storm surges and bad weather that raged in the western part of the country for several days. The scientific name of this species is Physalia physalis (in English it is also known as Portuguese man o ‘war) and it is an oceanic creature similar to the jellyfish.

In truth, this animal is the set of four different zooids in symbiosis with each other and dependent on each other. Their curious appearance should not be misleading and it is good to stay away from them since the poison of the Portuguese caravel can be lethal. The substance that these creatures secrete, in fact, is very powerful and their stings are particularly painful. Not only that: in addition to paralyzing a man’s limbs and also leading to the death from shock anaphylactic.

Also for these reasons the media, national and not only, have given ample space to the news of findings on the coasts British. Moreover, Physalia physalis is not a species that normally populates British waters and its stranding in St. Anne Beach, Ainsdale Beach and other areas has aroused a lot of interest. As a rule, in fact, this species is common in the Atlantic, Pacific and Indian oceans and only sporadically goes beyond the tropical stage.

Therefore, in the event of an encounter with this ‘alien’ organism, be careful to stay at a safe distance to avoid very unpleasant consequences. Its body – made up of an air bladder – is not particularly large but the tentacles also exceed the thirty meters of length. Only one is the tentacle that can sting and if the attack occurs while the animal is fishing, the electric discharge it produces is very violent.