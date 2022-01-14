Alien Shiba Inu makes over 500 percent in one day

Skyrocketing performance for an uncommon meme coin. We are talking about Alien Shiba Inu (ASHIB) which last January 9, 2022 took the breath away of many. In fact, in just one day his quotation earned well beyond 500%. An unthinkable goal that is somewhat reminiscent of the other memes including Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. However, the latter seem to have surrendered to the bull races. It is clear, of course, that Bitcoin could benefit from this and other future Alien Shiba Inu exploits. This is why it may be the right time to buy the queen of cryptocurrencies on eToro, the social trading platform that allows you to better manage your investments, whether they are long-term or actual trading.

Alien Shiba Inu amazes everyone but now his earnings have flattened out

An excellent result is the one he obtained in just 24 hours meme not really considered by those who usually pay attention only to cryptocurrencies most important or in sight. Alien Shiba Inu in fact it marked a + 500% in its quotation. Unfortunately, however, his earnings have flattened out, deflating as quickly as they inflamed.

It was just right CoinMarketCap, famous market analysis company, which emphasized the excellent performance by Alien Shiba Inu:

On January 8, 2022, the cryptocurrency traded at an all-time low of $ 0.0003603. Within hours, it experienced phenomenal growth of more than 500 percent to hit $ 0.009869.

Come to think of it, one of the most surprising aspects is that Alien Shiba Inu has seen this astonishing increase in just a year in which Bitcoin and Ethereum they started badly. Although the trend of the two cryptocurrencies par excellence was tending to the downside, this meme coin surprised everyone by pointing up exponentially. Experts warn that “care must be taken because compact information is available on this new coin“.

Big plans for this meme

On the official website of Alien Shiba Inu the developers have advised that they are working on three projects of utility. The first concerns a collection of NFT characters for a game that allows you to earn. The second, on the other hand, provides for a decentralized exchange (DEX). Finally, the third will propose a merchandising market called AlienShibaInuCrew.

Choosing to follow the bandwagon could prove to be a smart choice but aiming at the purchase of Bitcoin and Ethereum.

