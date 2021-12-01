Aliens Fireteam Elite arrives in December with the start of Season 2 – Nerd4.life

Tech

Aliens Fireteam Elite arrives in December with the start of Season 2

Looking forward to discovering the full line-up of games coming to Xbox Game Pass in the first weeks of December 2021, Microsoft announced that the service catalog the December 14 will welcome Aliens: Fireteam Elite.

The Cold Iron Studios cooperative shooter will therefore be available for both Xbox and PC players who subscribe to Xbox Game Pass in conjunction with the launch of the new update of the Season 2: Point Defense.

Aliens: Fireteam Elite, a shot taken from the game

Aliens: Fireteam Elite (our review here) is a survival cooperative third-person shooter set in the Alien universe, where teams of Marine soldiers face off against menacing and iconic Xenomorphs. Players can choose from five unique classes and a vast arsenal that includes more than 30 guns and 70 mods and accessories. For their part, the enemy ranks count 20 different types of monstrosities, including 11 different Xenomorphs, from Facehuggers to Praetorians.

Among the innovations introduced with the update of Season 2 is the Point Defense mode, a function for global statistics, as well as 4 new weapons (a shotgun, a pistol, a melee weapon and a heavy weapon). There is also an assortment of accessories, new colors and decals for weapons, emotes and Challenge Cards to add a little spice to games.

Staying on the subject, surprisingly, Generation Zero is now available for download by all Xbox Game Pass subscribers.

