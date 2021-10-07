Aliens invade the Earth. On TV there is the War of the Worlds

During these two years of pandemic, the world of TV series post-apocalyptic theme is experiencing a very prosperous period. This is demonstrated by the success of some titles that have appeared among the various streaming channels available in Italy, such as Anna, Sweet Tooth, Y: The last man and many others. On this trail from October 6, exclusively on Disney +, comes another series not to be missed that tells of a humanity bent by the invasion of a mysterious alien race. We are talking about War of the Worlds.

In addition to the first complete season, broadcast on Fox Italia already in November 2019, the first of the eight episodes that inaugurates the second chapter of the story is also included in the Disney + catalog. It then continues with a weekly release, every Wednesday, until the end of the season. War of The Worlds is a series with an international scent. Produced in a synergy of ideas between the United States and France, it is shot in London with British and French actors. He made his fortune by reinventing and modernizing the myth de War of the Worlds, historical novel by HG Wells, English writer and godfather of modern science fiction. With some exceptions, the TV series offers a very interesting look at the eternal dualism between man and the unknown.

A struggle for survival, the plot of the TV series

It all begins when an astronomical laboratory located in the heart of the French Alps picks up a frequency from space. Nobody manages to reach the source and many are wondering what to do. Until, on a day like many others, gods unidentified objects they fall on Earth and in various parts of the world only in the vicinity of inhabited centers. This crash is followed by an explosion. A magnetic wave kills a large part of human beings and few manage to escape.

The survivors, divided from their loved ones and their loved ones, seek a safe haven. But the dangers aren’t over yet. After the explosion on the earth’s soil, strange people walk robot on all fours that kill anyone in their path. There is no answer to this event, the only one who tries to see clearly is Professor Bill Ward (Gabriel Byrne), who manages to kill one of these robot animals and begins to study their genetics. A first season with a didactic story and an overly dilated rhythm is followed by a second season (which we have seen in preview) which adds something more to the narrative, exacerbating this unequal struggle between humans and extraterrestrials.

War of the Worlds, a human tale about fear of the “different”

Survival instinct, terror, the birth of new bonds in a world that is falling apart. The story of the story takes shape on these three lines War of The Worlds. The tv series more than showing the alien threat which tore apart the world as we know it, dwells much more on the human drama and the aftermath of the invasion. The enemy never appears, it is in the background that it inspires fear, like a black shadow, leaving the surviving human beings the honor of understanding what happened and trying to rebuild the order that was destroyed.

It’s not an easy series to follow, even if it doesn’t look like it from the outside. War of The Worlds it is not pure science fiction, it is a tale that winks at modernity, showing all the fears of man in contact with an alien life form. The story itself, even if it does not shine for its originality, has a great value: it delves deeply into the fears and anxieties of the age in which we live, bringing out a gloomy and disaffected portrait of today’s reality.

Loading... Advertisements

The 1897 novel by HG Wells, the genesis of a cult

War of the Worlds is an excellent rereading of de The War of the Mondsi, one of the novels of science fiction most famous in the world written by HG Wells. The British writer, very popular with science fiction lovers, has been defined as the father of this fiction genre along with Jules Verne and Gernsback. The TV series does nothing but modernize a story that is already very current in itself, when it made its first appearance. Wells originally serialized War of the Worlds in Pearson’s Magazine in April 1897. The full version appears a year later in The Cosmopolitan. It had an extraordinary success, so much so that the work has been defined as the science fiction novel par excellence, becoming the most famous of Wells. In Italy the first version dates back to 1901 published by Antonio Vallardi Editore. The latest was published by Newton Compton in 2017.

By Wells’s own admission, the book is meant to be one criticism to the policy of European colonialism in the various continents. According to the writer, the technological superiority of the Europeans did not give the right to rule other peoples by force. The idea of ​​an alien invasion reveals just how ideological that superiority is. Compared to the TV series that does not show the face of the new conquerors, the book tells of aliens driving gigantic machines that move on three legs, called tripods.

The radio show with Orson Welles that shook America

This novel, in addition to television and film adaptations, is also made famous thanks to a historian radio adaptation of 1939. Broadcast in the United States in the golden age of radio programming, it kept listeners on a tightrope for over a year. Orson Welles’ voice told the story of de War of the Worlds.

Despite the advertisements before and after the program, listeners did not realize that it was a simple fiction, coming to believe that the United States was under attack by a group of alien spacecraft. At the cinema, however, it was Steven Spielberg in 2015 who brought to the big screen a story very similar to the reference novel in a film with Tom Cruise. On tv in addition to War of the Worlds, a three-episode miniseries was produced for the BBC in 2019.

Why see War of the Worlds?

The TV series is liked precisely because it is shrewd, it is melancholy, it is captivating and because it outlines a terrifying future. Season 1 is hallucinating – in a good way – in showing humanity that has lost its compass. The narrative loses its bite in the central episodes, but recovers in the finale. The second season shines instead. Despite the six-month time jump into the future, it offers many answers on the nature of the aliens even if it shows no glimmer of light in this war for survival with an uncertain fate.