‘aliens’ is derogatory to extraterrestrials

Singer Demi Lovato has certainly made headlines in recent months, following her coming out in May, when she declared herself “non-binary”. In recent days, the American artist has returned to the spotlight for his claims regarding extraterrestrials.

THEl site Pedestrian.TV interviewed the singer-songwriter on the UFO theme, given his participation in the Peacock series Unidentified with Demi Lovato: she, her friend Matthew Scott Montgomery and her sister Dallas Lovato, travel to California to meet other fans of the “extraterrestrial” world and close encounters with UFOs.

At some point in the interview, Demi Lovato spoke about the relationship we should have with “extraterrestrials” and said that it would be derogatory for them to use the term “aliens”: “we should stop calling them that way”. That’s why she prefers to call them “ET”, like in Steven Spielberg’s film of the same name.

Demi Lovato, between UFOs and “extraterrestrials”

Lovato in the interview with Pedstrian.TV also stated how the image of violent and invading “extraterrestrials” is wrong:

I think that if there were beings capable of hurting us, they would have done it a long time ago. I also think that if there were civilizations with a consciousness in other dimensions, where they received the technology to be able to travel through space, I think they would seek nothing more than peaceful encounters and interactions, because as I said, if they wanted to eliminate us, we would have been gone for a long time!

It is not the first time that Demi Lovato talks about “extraterrestrials” in an interview; and this precedent explains the words of the singer-songwriter a Pedestrian.TV.

Indeed, to Entertainmente Weekly in September Demi Lovato talked about her 28th birthday meeting with UFOs, an event that sparked her passion for the theme:

I had quite a profound experience on my 28th birthday. I had a contact [alieno], and it was a decidedly crazy experience. […] We were looking at the stars […] and suddenly something showed up in the sky directly above us. It was a huge light that formed a question mark, almost, in the sky – and then, it pulled back. I realized [poi] that my life would probably change spiritually. […] In this experience what I found was love, and there was no fear. The feeling you get from these beings is so warm and loving and welcoming that it’s just overwhelming joy when you manage to make contact. [con gli extraterrestri n.d.a.]

Whether it is a truly happened encounter, sightings of UFOs (well understood as “unidentified objects”, and not so much as aliens or extraterrestrials) are on the agenda in the world, especially in the United States of America. LThe Pentagon itself in March confirmed the authenticity of a film with an object defined as a UFO.