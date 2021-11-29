Tech

Aliens, “life on another planet”? Toliman, because it can change history – Libero Quotidiano

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee1 hour ago
0 33 1 minute read


Is there life beyond the Earth? The question scientists have always asked themselves may soon have an answer. The search for life on other planets, in fact, has long represented one of the greatest challenges of science and space. Therefore, experts in the field and beyond will be pleased to know that it will begin soon a new mission, called Toliman, aimed precisely at discovering if there is some other form of life beyond the one we already know.

Arctic, this is how much it has started to heat up: climate, the study that turns the picture upside down

The mission will unfold like this: through a very powerful space telescope, experts will take a closer look at Alpha Centauri, the star system closest to us and most interesting from this point of view. The telescope, in particular, was designed precisely for this occasion and its task will be to check the stars one by one along with their gravitational irregularities. All thanks to one diffractive pupillary lens.

A rocket against the asteroid to save the earth: Nasa, a crucial mission | Video

Videos on this topic

One star in particular captures the attention of the experts: it is the red dwarf star called Proxima Centauri and surrounded by two exoplanets. One of the two appears to be very similar to Earth. In short, the Toliman mission will help to understand if there is life there as on our planet. Or at least he will try. In the future, among other things, they could even be used robotic probes.

NASA, how to hit and deflect an asteroid: it is not a film, the first historical test

Videos on this topic

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee1 hour ago
0 33 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Xbox Series X | S, no new title in the FPS Boost program in the near future – Nerd4.life

7 days ago

The Trilogy Definitive Edition, comes a 2 GB texture pack – Nerd4.life

3 days ago

Smartwatch at € 7 on Amazon: very few pieces available

3 weeks ago

it comes on with a chip and costs 800 euros including insurance

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button