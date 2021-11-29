Aliens, “life on another planet”? Toliman, because it can change history – Libero Quotidiano





Is there life beyond the Earth? The question scientists have always asked themselves may soon have an answer. The search for life on other planets, in fact, has long represented one of the greatest challenges of science and space. Therefore, experts in the field and beyond will be pleased to know that it will begin soon a new mission, called Toliman, aimed precisely at discovering if there is some other form of life beyond the one we already know.





The mission will unfold like this: through a very powerful space telescope, experts will take a closer look at Alpha Centauri, the star system closest to us and most interesting from this point of view. The telescope, in particular, was designed precisely for this occasion and its task will be to check the stars one by one along with their gravitational irregularities. All thanks to one diffractive pupillary lens.



One star in particular captures the attention of the experts: it is the red dwarf star called Proxima Centauri and surrounded by two exoplanets. One of the two appears to be very similar to Earth. In short, the Toliman mission will help to understand if there is life there as on our planet. Or at least he will try. In the future, among other things, they could even be used robotic probes.



