Alienware 34 (AW3423DW), the QD-OLED gaming monitor that wants to amaze gamers | CES 2022

Alienware he presented Alienware 34 (AW3423DW), a curved monitor (1800R) QD-OLED designed to guarantee very high image quality and, at the same time, response times reduced to a minimum to meet the needs of the most avid gamers.

Thanks to Quantum Dot technology, the characteristics of the OLED, such as perfect black and the contrast ratio, are enhanced by a better reproduction of the other colors thanks to the direct conversion of blue light into the primary colors red and green by means of a pixel layer. This results in greater color uniformity, wider coverage and higher brightness.

The monitor is thus capable of cover the DCI-P3 gamut at 99.3% over a wide viewing angle (sRGB at 149%) and deliver accurate colors thanks to factory Delta E <2 calibration. Together with the peak brightness of 1000 nit and certification VESA DisplayHDR TrueBlack 400, you shouldn’t miss any detail of the images. The new Alienware 34 is also a solution NVIDIA G-Sync Ultimate, has a response time of 0.1 ms GtG (Gray to Gray) and a native refresh rate of up to 175 Hz. As regards the resolution it is equal to 3440 x 1440 pixels, daughter of the 21: 9 ratio.

Color processing is done at 10-bit, and there are also various color presets for DCI-P3 and AdobeRGB within the OSD. The monitor height can be adjusted within a range of 110mm, while the tilt can be controlled between -5 ° and 21 °.

Alienware offers a 3-year warranty, which also includes burn-in coverage. Overall, the Alienware AW3423DW looks extremely attractive, but there is no price information yet – certainly salty. We will have to find out more as we approach the European debut set for April.