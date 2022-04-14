Aligned graphite technology for anodes reduces recharging times by 50% – Technology – Hybrids and Electric

Battrion and Jagenberg have announced a new partnership that aims to supply complete anode production lines (negative electrodes) for lithium batteries. Thanks to the technology of Aligned Graphite it is possible to reduce the recharging times of these batteries up to 50%which makes them highly suitable for implementation in next-generation electric vehicles.

Beyond the energy capacity and autonomy that can be achieved with the new generation of lithium batteries that are yet to come, the reduced recharge times in high power stations it is becoming a priority for buyers. Battrion is a spin-off of battery technology born from the Swiss university ETH Zurich. It is the creator of a new technology for the manufacture of anodes (negative electrode) of batteries, which it has called Aligned Graphite.

Aligned Graphite technology

In July 2020, the Swiss company developed a new battery cell prototype with an 40% more performance when downloading and up to 50% when rechargingwithout losing useful life. Compared to current lithium battery technologies, and contrary to what might seem, these increases translate into a reduction in heat generation during cell operation, increasing their safety and durability. The new cells with Battrion’s Aligned Graphite technology have been validated in real conditions by the Hilti company.

Batteries with Aligned Graphite microstructure, developed by Battrion and validated by Hilti.

The technology it can be implemented in small batteries, suitable for consumer electronics, and in high-capacity batteries, such as those included in electric vehicles. Technically it is based on improve the microstructure on which the active material of the anode is placed including in it lined graphite.

In the first case, applied to low-capacity batteries, the cells reach a discharge rate up to 20% plus than conventional cells currently in use. When the battery is of higher capacity, as in the case of electric vehicles or those used in stationary energy storage, discharge performance can reach up to 40%. When it works in the reverse direction, during the recharge processthe time needed to recover the energy is 50% lower than those obtained with current lithium batteries.

large scale production

Another advantage offered by this technology is that it can produce in great quantities with a contained manufacturing cost. Being based on an improvement of the anode structure and not on a substitution of materials, there are no compatibility problems with the components of the electrolyte that come into contact with it.

Jagenberg’s electrode coating lines, featuring Battrion’s aligned graphite technology, enable GWh-scale production of anodes with extremely low resistance and controlled orientation of graphite particles.

Battrion has established a small-scale production of Aligned Graphite technology battery electrodes with a capacity of 20MWh per year in Dübendorf, Switzerland, including those for customers in the automotive industry. The Swiss company announced that the next step would be scale the production of anodes with this technology up to a volume of GWhwhich it has already achieved and for which it has established a partnership with the German company Jagenberg Converting Solution, a specialist in the production of battery electrodes.

The Jagenberg electrode coating lines, which feature aligned graphite technology, allow the production of anodes with extremely low resistance and controlled orientation of the graphite particles. According to Battrion, the production lines can be delivered as turnkey plants that are fully integrated into the environment of the complete battery assembly plants and that reach production levels in the GWh range.