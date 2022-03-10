Alina Kabaeva, the weak point of Russian President Vladimir Putin | News from Mexico

SWITZERLAND.- Alina Kabaeva is for many the weak point of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

They identify her as the lover of the Russian president and that while the war between Russia and Ukraine, Aline is with his four children in Switzerlandpublishes Page Six.

As Putin carries out his assault on Ukraine, targeting innocent citizens and sparking a refugee crisis, his family is holed up in a very private and very secure chalet somewhere in Switzerland, at least for now.

Alina Kabaeva, unofficial partner of Vladimir Putin

Alina Kabaeva, 38 years oldwas an Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast, has four children with Leader Russian 69, but the two have never officially confirmed it.

Sources say that they share two 7-year-old twin daughterswho were born near Lugano, Switzerlandin February 2015. It is believed that they also have two children.

Children of Vladimir Putin

Putin has two other adult daughters, Maria, 36, and Katerina, 35, from his first marriage to the former stewardess Lyudmila Shkrebneva.

Putin and Shkrebneva they were married for three decades until their divorce in 2013.

His daughter Maria was born in Leningrad in 1985, while katherine born in Germany in 1986 when the family lived there during the time of Putin on the KGB.

Alina Kabaeva Olympic athlete

Kabaeva She is one of the most decorated gymnasts in history. of rhythmic gymnastics, with two medals olympic14 medals in championships global and 21 medals in European championships.

was nicknamed “the most flexible woman in Russia” and once posed nude, wrapped in animal skins, for a men’s magazine.

In 2008, the Russian newspaper Moskovsky Correspondent published a story reporting that Putin had divorced his wife and was willing to marry Kabaeva. The story was denied by the Kremlin and the newspaper was shut down.

The medium does not even rule out that it is possible that even have been married in a ceremony Private Russian Orthodox.