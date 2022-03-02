Alisa, Polina, Iván, Sofía, the faces of the first minors killed in the war in Ukraine

Kyiv – It is true, the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky speaks of more than 200 dead civilians, including 17 children. And the United Nations (UN) of 102, 7 children, almost half.

But no matter that it is impossible to verify those numbers, something normal in the midst of the confusion, the fake-newsdisinformation and propaganda from one side and the other that is in every war.

Almost a week after a war that has suddenly transformed a capital of three million inhabitants from a dynamic, young, lively city into a war zone, the faces and names of those innocents who lost their life for a senseless war that disrupted his life and that of the rest of the world.

Among the identified victims, there is Alisa Hlansa girl who in three months would have fulfilled 8 years. He died in the missile attack on the Okhtyrka kindergarten, a town 6 hours by car east of this capital, which occurred last Friday, the second day of the invasion. Seriously injured along with other people, the girl was taken to the hospital, where died on saturdayas Ukraine’s Attorney General Irina Venediktova reported, with a message on Facebook that she accompanied with a cry: “We need peace.”

Another of the dead children, as reported by the BBC, is the little Polinawhat I was in the last year of primary school in this capital. According to local authorities, she and her parents died when their car was found in the middle of one of the battles that broke out on the outskirts between Ukrainian forces and infiltrated Russian special commandos, which they seek to sabotage strategic centers and identify targets to attack from the air.

Polina’s brothers are hospitalized.

Ukrainian refugees hug after meeting in Poland, after crossing the border at Medyka on February 26, 2022. (The Associated Press)

People wait for relatives on the Polish side of the border with Ukraine in Medyka on February 26, 2022. (The Associated Press)

Ukrainian refugees escaping the war arrive in Przemysl, Poland, on February 27, 2022. (The Associated Press)

Three women embrace after meeting again in Medyka, Poland, after crossing the border from Ukraine on February 27, 2022. (The Associated Press)

People fleeing the war after the Russian invasion wait for a train at the Kostiantynivka station in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, on February 24, 2022. (The Associated Press)

People escaping the war in Ukraine arrive at the Medyka crossing, on the border with Poland, on February 25, 2022. (The Associated Press)

Ukrainian refugees arrive by car and on foot at the Mayaky-Udobne crossing, on the border with Moldova, on February 26, 2022. (The Associated Press)

A Ukrainian family waits in the snow to board a train at the station in Lviv, Ukraine, on February 27, 2022. (The Associated Press)

Two people hug after arriving in Siret, Romania, after escaping the war in Ukraine, on February 27, 2022. (The Associated Press)

also died a boy, still unidentified, who was riding a bicycle in the town of Chuhuiv, in the eastern region of Kharkiv, following a mortar hit or a missile launched by Russian forces, near the border.

Meanwhile, on February 25 in Gorlovka, in the southeast, also near the Russian border, two teachers were killed by a missile that destroyed a school, according to Save The Children. “We are on the fifth day of a bloody, inhuman and cruel war”said Sviatoslav Shevchuk, Archbishop of Kiev, denouncing those who use women and children as human shields.

The victims also include five people from the same family who tried to escape in two cars, but was hit by enemy fire near Nova Kahkovk, a town in the south of the country near the Crimean peninsula. Among them, Sofía, 6 years old, Iván, just a few weeks old and two grandparents.

“Most of these civilians were killed by long range explosive weaponsincluding heavy artillery fire, missile launchers and aerial bombardments,” explained the former Chilean president and United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bacheletat the opening of the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Although the United Nations spoke of a total of at least 102 civilians killedBachelet acknowledged that the figure will surely increase dramatically. “I fear that the effective numbers will be higher,” said the former Chilean president.

The Ministry of Health in Kiev yesterday spoke of more than 1,600 injured and at least 352 victims. Zelensky accused Russia of genocide and filed complaints with the International Criminal Court in The Hague.

“The war in Ukraine no longer has to do only with the 500,000 children of Donbass, the region of Eastern Ukraine that has been in conflict since 2014, but has spread to the entire country, putting at risk 7.5 million children, who are the main victims of all wars, for physical and emotional traumas that they suffer and will never forget”, warned the Pediatric Cultural Association and the Center for Child Health.

“We ask for respect for the conventions and international obligations for the protection of children and allow humanitarian agencies to reach children safely. We ask that hospitals, schools and kindergartens are never again considered targets of war,” they cried.

In the shelter of the hotel in Kiev where this envoy is located, there are many children and even a baby from families in this capital related to the staff. The boys are accompanied by their parents, who try to distract them: with an eye on their cell phone to follow second by second the news of this senseless war. They play Monopoly, cards, Lego, with little cars. Sometimes they even hide in the garage, or play with pets that are also underground. Although their parents, with the passing of days, are increasingly worried, they smile and try to make them think that all this is a great adventure. Like in the famous movie Life is Beautiful by Roberto Benigni.