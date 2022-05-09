Aliso Niguel High’s wellness and therapy program has a welcoming new space – Excelsior California

Four years ago, there were two school counselors tasked with providing academic and mental health support to nearly 3,000 students of the Aliso Niguel High School.

Noting the gap in needed resources, Deputy Director Sue Puccinelli He said he has begun working with his district and the Wellness and Prevention Center of Orange County, which already provides counseling at other campuses in the district, to expand the counseling services available from the Capistrano Unified School District.

Shortly thereafter, Aliso Niguel became the third high school in the Capistrano Unified School District to offer full time free therapy through the non-profit organization, which focuses on the well-being of adolescents.

An open house was held at Aliso Niguel High School in Aliso Viejo. A group from the Wellness and Prevention Center of Orange County, a nonprofit organization that offers counseling for students at some local high schools, helped to decorate the new location for students who seek therapy. For the last couple of years, they occupied a small room inside of Aliso Niguel’s library, but just recently, they were given the portable classroom to utilize on Wednesday April 13, 2022. (Photo by Karen Tapia, Contributing Photographer)

But due to space limitations at the school, the therapy program remained relatively small and unknown in the school community, until now. The Center for Wellness and Prevention’s therapy program this spring moved to a newly available portable classroom, allowing for expanded counseling, more community and family engagement, officials said.

School and teen health leaders say the expansion has been a long time coming.

“Once we get back (to in-person learning), the stresses and anxieties that kids have been experiencing have greatly increased the need for counseling,” Puccinelli said.

Teen and wellness experts across the country have been warning of a mental health crisis among young people, with the many challenges of the pandemic — loss, financial hardship, isolation, uncertainty — exacerbating an already turbulent time for young people.

“When we started in 2014, we were seeing more substance abuse referrals; the main thing we see now is anxiety and depression,” he said. Susan Parmelee, executive director of the Center for Wellness and Prevention. While she said her team noticed increased anxiety even before COVID-19, the shutdowns and stress of the pandemic have only added to those issues.

Parmelee said it’s really exciting and important that the show now has its dedicated office in Alder Niguelwhich means you can help more youth and families in need and better advertise your services.

“Making support accessible is really what it’s all about,” Parmelee said. “We want kids to know there are people to talk to and parents to know there are people here too.

“We are looking at what else we can do for the community and see what else they need,” he added. “There is a great need.”

A recently completed new science building at Aliso Niguel High opened the portable classroom for use by the Prevention and Wellness Center, allowing the therapy program to move from a small office near the school library to the space dedicated. Volunteers from the nonprofit organization recently transformed the empty room with a few desks and chairs into a cozy space, with comfortable seating, art on the walls, and an area for yoga and relaxation.

“They have a large space for them, it is very safe; the children feel very comfortable,” said Puccinelli. “We are sending so many children there.

“We are very lucky to have them on campus.”

While Aliso Niguel High has also expanded the number of counselors at the school in recent years, Puccinelli said they can only see students on a walk-in basis for counseling, cannot provide weekly sessions, and also focus on education counseling. of academics and superiors. She said school counselors often refer students to the Wellness and Prevention Center, which is better equipped to handle many of the student’s problems.

“They really take care of the whole picture, the whole family,” Puccinelli said. “Children who go to WPC and see their therapist, they only hear positive things. They just have a great focus on mental health.”

The Wellness and Prevention Center provides therapy services five days a week in high schools Aliso Niguel, San Clemente and San Juan Hillsas well as one day a week at four middle schools in the Capistrano Unified School District, Parmelee said. She said children 12 and older can self-refer for services, but her staff tries to include parents in the process when appropriate.

“Our mission is to help young people lead healthy lives,” said Parmelee. “We do this both through preventive education and through direct clinical mental health services.”

