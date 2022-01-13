Alita Angel of the battle film, plot, actors, cast, finale, where it is shot

A memoryless cyborg is restored by a scientist. But the memories will soon resurface.

Rai 3 proposes today the film entitled Alita Angel of battle. It is a science fiction film with a dramatic atmosphere.

The production is of the United States of America, the year of construction is 2019 and the duration is approximately two hours. The vision is open to a transversal audience.

Alita Angel of the battle film – direction, protagonists, where it is shot

The direction is by Robert Rodriguez. Main protagonists are Alita And Ido Dyson interpreted respectively by Rosa Salazar And Christoph Waltz. Also in the cast Jennifer Connelly in the role of Chiren.

Filming took place in Canada, in particular a Vancouver in the territory of British Columbia.

The production is of the Twentieth Century Fox in collaboration with Lightstorm Entertainment And Troublemaker Studios.

The original title is Alita: Battle Angel.

Alita Angel of the battle film – plot of the film broadcast on Rai 3

In 2563, three hundred years after the war “The Fall“, The mysterious scientist, the Dr. Dyson Ido, finds part of a female cyborg in a junkyard and takes it to her laboratory.

He discovers that his human brain is amnestic but intact and gives the name of his deceased daughter Alita to the cyborg. Alita he meets Dr.’s ex-wife on the street Ido, Chiren, also a scientist who works for the powerful Zapan. Befriends the young man Hugo, which brings the parts of the cyborg to the doctor Ido, and discovers that they both dream of moving to the floating city of Zalem.

Hugo teaches to Alita to play Motorball and she learns that the tournament champion of Motorball moved to Zalem.

Final spoiler

Soon Alita turns out that the doctor Ido is a warrior hunter and after finding her cyborg body in a crashed spaceship, she decides to become a warrior hunter too. But the doctor Ido refuses to replace his body. Who was Alita and what is the secret of the cyborg body?

That’s what viewers will discover in the film’s finale.

Alita Angel of Battle film – the full cast

Below is the cast of the film Alita Angel of battle