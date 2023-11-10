‘Alita Battle: Angel 2’ Release Date Prediction, Cast, Plot and More

Director Robert Rodriguez and producer James Cameron have confirmed this Alita: Battle Angel 2 Officially in development. Now that the SAG-AFTRA strike has ended, production on the film may begin soon.

It’s been almost five years Alita: Battle Angel First premiere. The film is based on the manga of the same name by Yukito Kishiro and centers on a cyborg named Alita (Rosa Salazar), who is taken in by a man named Dr. Ido (Christoph Waltz) and given a new body. . Although she initially has amnesia, she slowly begins to learn about the dystopian world she is living in and finds that her fighting skills make her quite adept at a sport called motorball.

Upon its release, Alita: Battle Angel Received mixed reviews. Primarily, it was praised for its stunning visual effects as it transformed Salazar into a cyborg through cutting-edge motion-capture technology. The film also had strong acting and a unique premise. However, one complaint was that the story does not progress much. Alita: Battle Angel The film chooses to end on a cliffhanger, barely revealing the main villain and not even showing a glimpse of an important floating city, Zalem. There seemed to be too much time being spent on making a sequel, which many were unsure would happen due to mixed reviews, mixed box office results, and Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox.

fortunately, Alita: Battle Angel It has to continue the story that has been carefully established. Here’s everything we know so far about the sequel.

es Alita: Battle Angel 2 On your way?

since Alita: Battle AngelAfter the premiere, Cameron and Rodriguez remained adamant on making a sequel. The pair even took a blood oath to make the sequel. As of April 2023, Jon Landau confirmed that negotiations were ongoing. Alita: Battle Angel 2 Between him, Rodriguez and Salazar. Meanwhile, Cameron said in July that he was working on “new Alita: Battle Angel Movies,” suggesting that he is planning more than one sequel to the original. The most recent update came from Rodriguez, who hinted that production could begin soon as 20th Century Studios is being acquired by Disney. Making films again.

Basically, it looks like the producing, directing, and writing teams are all together, and waiting for the green light to begin production on the sequel. With the conclusion of the SAG-AFTRA strike, this could happen soon.

However, even if it gets the green light for production, it may still take a few years for it to hit the screens. Motion capture is a time-consuming process, especially since Landau has attempted to increase its sophistication based on what he and Cameron have learned from creating. Avatar: Path of Water, Cameron is still working on it Avatar Franchises that may require work Alita: Battle Angel 2 A little more complicated. Ultimately, the original film took 16 years to complete due to Cameron’s busy schedule. It is doubtful that the film will come out before 2026. If it waits till the next three Avatar The films are off Cameron’s slate, it may not even come out until the 2030s.

what to expect from Alita: Battle Angel 2

So far, Salazar is the only cast member confirmed for Alita: Battle Angel 2, Cameron, Landau, and Rodriguez have all indicated their involvement in talks about a sequel. In fact, Salazar even admitted that he pestered Cameron and Rodriguez about the film so much that he was worried “it could become a legal issue.”

Although it has not been confirmed, there are several other cast members who are likely to return. Considering that Edward Norton had a brief cameo in the original as Nova, the true villain of the series, he will likely return in a larger role in the sequel. Another villain who may return is Ed Skrein’s bounty-hunter cyborg, Zapan. Waltz would also be an excellent candidate to return, considering he played Alita’s father, Dr. Ido. Apart from Mahershala Ali, Keene Johnson, and Jennifer Connelly, almost the entire cast of the original is likely to return, as their characters were apparently dead at the end of the original. However, other supporting cast members like Jackie Earle Haley and Lana Condor are still fair game for a sequel.

Story-wise, the sequel is expected to pick up where the original left off. With the unveiling of Norton’s Nova, Alita: Battle Angel 2 Can really dive into the villains. A lot of questions remain about what Nova’s motivations and plans are and how Alita avenges the loss of her lover. Additionally, there is much more to be discovered about the backstory of Xalem and the dystopian world that we see in the original. The sequel will likely continue to expand and build on the unique world and story introduced in the original.

