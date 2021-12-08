Alitalia, Etihad takes back the slots (from 10 thousand euros per day) of London Heathrow- Corriere.it

Alitalia loses London Heathrow slots and must return them to Etihad Airways next spring. Which in turn, barring twists and turns, let Ita Airways, the new national airline, use them. the route of the take-off and landing times necessary to operate the connections between Italy and the United Kingdom. In a communication, the British regulator explains that the 68 weekly slots rented by the old company will return to the rightful owner, Etihad precisely, with the start of the next summer season which in air transport starts on March 27 and ends on October 29. .

The passage These prized slots – because they are located in one of the busiest airports in the world – were owned by Alitalia. But when the Emiratis entered the Italian company with 49% in 2016, they passed to Etihad through an operation that had generated a capital gain of 39 million euros for Alitalia. Etihad in turn returned them to Alitalia but on leasing, that is, for a fee. As the Courier service in 2019, to use those movement timeslots, the extraordinary administration of Alitalia paid 3.76 million euros a year, that is, over 10 thousand euros per day and 1,059 euros per aircraft arriving or departing.



The communication on the passage of slots from Alitalia to Etihad

Connectivity Last summer Etihad – explain the well-informed – would have repeatedly urged the commissioner of Alitalia to decide on the future of those slots. But an official answer would never have arrived because in the meantime it would have been the turn of Ita Airways and no longer of Alitalia. Those same slots are being used by Ita for its connections between London Heathrow and Rome Fiumicino (6 daily round-trip flights) and Milan Linate (4 daily flights, always both directions) since the winter season started on 31 October and which will end on 26 March 2022. As is known, the newco took over from Alitalia on 15 October and inherited the slot contract after buying the aviation branch from the old airline.

The request of the newco The documents consulted by Courier service show that Ita Airways has in any case requested 98 weekly slots at London Heathrow airport on its own (for a seasonal total of 3,038), so as to carry out 8 flights every day between London and Rome and 6 flights between London and Milan. But the British regulator has not granted even a little one because it is a start-up and therefore at the bottom of the waiting list, a little because it has decided to favor the home company (British Airways) and those that provide flights. intercontinental (WestJet, Shenzen Airlines). In parallel, Ita Airways can use the 72 weekly slots (of Alitalia) in London City: but the city airport has important limitations such as making it impossible to move the Airbus A319 or A320 – in the current Ita fleet – because they are too large.

The negotiations So what will happen from the end of March? From what the Courier service Ita Airways is in dialogue with Etihad on Heathrow take-off and landing rights. In all likelihood – also in light of the codeshare agreement just signed between the two companies – those slots will continue to be used by the Italian-based carrier, which is always leased. The coronavirus, however, has reduced its value by at least 15%, the consulted experts calculate, therefore it is conceivable that even the monthly leasing is less than the 313 thousand euros that Alitalia paid to the Abu Dhabi company.

Source link