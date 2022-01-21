Alitalia will fly again: Altavilla’s surprise

Yet another twist in the relay Alitalia-Ita. Three months after the birth of the newco – which had bought the AZ brand for 90 million euros and then immediately announced the name Ita Airways for the new national airline – the historic Italian aviation brand is back on track. The president of Ita Airways, Alfredo Altavilla, during the hearing at the Transport Commission of the Chamber confirmed that according to the new industrial plan the relaunch of the Alitalia brand to be placed side by side with that of Ita.

THE TWO HYPOTHESIS

The leaders of the Italian carrier are thinking about two hypotheses: the use of the historic AZ livery on the long range with uplevel target or a new life from low cost rib on the short-range and regional networks. The decision is expected to arrive within a month, but it could already be approved at the next board of directors scheduled for January 31st.

A reversal of the “October proclamations” of Altavilla (which claimed to have bought the Alitalia brand only to give operational continuity to the newco and not to leave the historic brand in the hands of others) that suggests a double operation: make the package more attractive to the next international partners (Lufthansa or Air France primarily) in view of the match of alliances and any share entrants; and aim for a leading role on the domestic market (also through flights in territorial continuity and regional incentives which are usually a prerogative of low cost companies).

“We purchased the Alitalia brand on October 14, 2021 to ensure the operational start-up of the company the day after and the continuation of activities in 2022, using the same uniforms, on-board materials and airport spaces – answered Altavilla to a question from the Honorable Maurizio Lupi at the hearing – But in the new industrial plan the brand is destined to be used in analogy to what happens in the other traditional companies that have more brands in their portfolio such as Transavia for KLM or Eurowings for Lufthansa ».

Finally, on the subject of the industrial partner, the data room of Ita Airways for potential investors with the aim of finding the agreement by 30 June 2022. “An alliance is necessary to allow Ita Airways to stay on the market, but it must be substantiated in a capital position,” he said the executive chairman.

THE FUTURE OF ITA AIRWAYS

On the accounts of Ita, however, Altavilla reported that “theEbit is in line with that envisaged by the industrial plan around 170 million negativeFurthermore, with half of the revenues and a higher cost of fuel, the focus on the costs of services and supplies has allowed us to maintain the result unchanged: an indication of good performance ». Finally, the progress in terms of fleet and human resources was confirmed. The aircraft fleet “will increase by 50% reaching 78 aircraft, to return to 105 aircraft by 2025»And the hiring plan« will not be interrupted ».

In the meantime, the newco is also moving towards participation in tenders for the branches maintenance and handling of the old Alitalia. Ita has already had access to the data room and is said to be discussing with some operators to enter into a partnership and “ensure competitive market rates and service levels for our aircraft,” underlined the executive president.



THE FATE OF MALPENSA

Finally, on operational and network issues, the CEO spoke Fabio Lazzerini – that according to some press rumors he is on a collision course with Altavilla (rumors denied by the latter during the hearing in the Chamber, ed) – who returned to the role of the Milan and Rome airports.

“We are aware of the importance of the catchment area that revolves around Malpensa (for now outside the industrial plan of Ita, ed). At the moment our size, which is linked to the size of the market, pushes us to focus onFiumicino hub in order not to waste energy – recalled Lazzerini – But already from the summer season, aware of the opportunity that Malpensa represents, we will launch the Malpensa-New York Jfk, a flight that traditionally also Alitalia operated, and in the industrial plan we are foreseeing possible evolutions that could increase the flights mainly towards North America from Malpensa ».