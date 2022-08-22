Alizée celebrates her birthday with her family… Will Smith is back on social networks…

August 22, 2022

Compared to far-right masculinist influencer, Cardi B responds

Cardi B didn’t appreciate being compared to far-right masculinist influencer Andrew Tate. The latter was recently banned from TikTok, having been banned from Twitter in 2017 for saying that rape victims had “some responsibility” in the crime. For Jake Shields, a former UFC fighter, the rapper would be much worse.

“People freak out because young boys want to look like Andrew Tate, but they’re okay with young girls wanting to look like Cardi B. Tate’s message is to stop being lazy and find yourself excuses, to go to work hard to get back in shape and earn money. Cardi’s is to do drugs, sleep with anyone, and go through life like a flat brainwave jerk,” he tweeted.

An odious comparison which did not fail to make the musician react. “I’m married, I don’t smoke weed, I don’t take little pills, and I don’t take coke. I am a mother of two children, and I do a lot for charities. But yeah, let’s use Cardi to defend a man who advocates misogyny and rape,” she wrote in a since-deleted tweet.

Alizée celebrates her birthday with her family

Alizée celebrated her thirty-eight spring surrounded by her two daughters, Annily, 17, from her union with Jérémy Chatelain, and Maggy, three, the fruit of her love with her husband, Grégoire Lyonnet. The singer posted an adorable photo of the three of them blowing out the candles on a towering strawberry plant.

“38. Thank you all for your messages”, wrote on Instagram the one who also celebrated her six years of marriage this summer with the dancer who has shared her life for nine years now.