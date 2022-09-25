Alkaline diet to lose weight, does it really work?

Surely you have heard of the alkaline diet, also called the pH diet. One of its foundations is that some diseases develop more easily in acidic environments, so to prevent them it is best to alkalinize our body through food. But what does this mean?

When we talk about alkalinizing we are referring to increasing the pH level of our blood. According to this diet, this would help our body make a detox diet and eliminate excess chemical substances, which are the cause of acidity. The goal is for the blood alkaline level to be between 7.35 and 7.45.

What is the alkaline diet?

The alkaline diet is based on prioritizing the consumption of foods that are alkalizing and mineralizing. In order to better understand how to carry out this dietary pattern and follow some of the tips to lose weightwe must bear in mind that foods are divided into two large groups: alkalizing and acidifying.

Alkalizing foods. They are those that help increase the pH level of the blood. They are rich in minerals such as potassium, magnesium or calcium. Among these are fruits, vegetables and vegetables.

They are those that help increase the pH level of the blood. They are rich in minerals such as potassium, magnesium or calcium. Among these are fruits, vegetables and vegetables. Acidifying foods. They are those that increase the level of acidity in our body or, in other words, those that decrease the pH level of the blood. In this group are foods such as coffee or animal protein (meat, fish or eggs).

Daria Shevtsova via Pexels

seasonal fruits vegetables Most vegetables are among the most alkalizing foods.

It must be emphasized that this division has nothing to do with the taste of the food itself. For example, lemon has an acid taste, but it would be in the alkalizing group because it is a fruit.

In addition, there is another series of foods that are called neutral, such as natural fats, starches and sugars.

What can you eat on the alkaline diet?

The alkaline diet prioritizes the consumption of fruits and vegetables. The ideal is that 80% of our diet is based on alkalizing foods, and that we only consume 20% of acidifying foods. The goal is for us to alkalinize the body and keep the pH level in the blood stable.

with this diet the consumption of collagen, magnesium, calcium and bicarbonate is also promoted. Although there are products such as those rich in calcium that can enter into the so-called paradox, since they can also acidify the body.

What are the 10 most alkaline foods?

As we mentioned, the alkaline diet prioritize the consumption of fruits and vegetables, so there are a series of foods par excellence that you should include in your day to day life if you decide to embark on this new adventure:

Spinach. If there is an alkaline food par excellence, that is, without a doubt, the spinach . Thanks to its high content of iron, calcium, potassium, fiber and vitamins, spinach becomes an ideal food if you decide to stop the flow of acids and lead a healthy lifestyle.

If there is an alkaline food par excellence, that is, without a doubt, . Thanks to its high content of iron, calcium, potassium, fiber and vitamins, spinach becomes an ideal food if you decide to stop the flow of acids and lead a healthy lifestyle. Broccoli. Broccoli is another very alkaline food that, thanks to its anti-inflammatory properties and its richness in antioxidants, helps to detoxify the skin and the body, and facilitates the work of the digestive and cardiovascular systems.

Broccoli is another very alkaline food that, thanks to its anti-inflammatory properties and its richness in antioxidants, helps to detoxify the skin and the body, and facilitates the work of the digestive and cardiovascular systems. Cabbage Kale. If what you want is to try to reduce bad cholesterol, Kale is going to become your great ally.

If what you want is to try to reduce bad cholesterol, Kale is going to become your great ally. Cucumber. Its high concentration of water makes this food one of the favorites in the alkaline diet. Being rich in iron, copper, selenium, magnesium, calcium, phosphorous, manganese, zinc and vitamins K and C, cucumber is effective in fighting free radicals.

Its high concentration of water makes this food one of the favorites in the alkaline diet. Being rich in iron, copper, selenium, magnesium, calcium, phosphorous, manganese, zinc and vitamins K and C, cucumber is effective in fighting free radicals. Avocado. Although this food is characterized by its high fat content, it is good fats that make it one of the most common alkaline foods. Being a source of omega-3, it becomes a great ally to curb bad cholesterol levels and speed up metabolism.

Although this food is characterized by its high fat content, it is good fats that make it one of the most common alkaline foods. Being a source of omega-3, it becomes a great ally to curb bad cholesterol levels and speed up metabolism. Pepper. The pepper becomes another of the great alkaline foods par excellence, being rich in oxidants and vitamins A, C and E. It is a very versatile food that can be included in salads, as well as in stews or garnishes.

The pepper becomes another of the great alkaline foods par excellence, being rich in oxidants and vitamins A, C and E. It is a very versatile food that can be included in salads, as well as in stews or garnishes. Celery. Being a source of vitamin C, celery manages to boost the immune system and stop the appearance of various types of cancer. That and its high water content make celery one of the most alkaline foods par excellence.

Being a source of vitamin C, celery manages to boost the immune system and stop the appearance of various types of cancer. That and its high water content make celery one of the most alkaline foods par excellence. Radish. Radish is considered an alkaline food that manages to maintain the pH balance in the body.

Radish is considered an alkaline food that manages to maintain the pH balance in the body. Beetroot. This food has endless benefits as it is rich in iron and has rejuvenating or anti-aging properties, among others. It becomes another of the most alkaline foods by eliminating body acidity and helping the liver in its purifying function.

This food has endless benefits as it is rich in iron and has rejuvenating or anti-aging properties, among others. It becomes another of the most alkaline foods by eliminating body acidity and helping the liver in its purifying function. Lemons. Its high content of vitamins B and C, minerals and antioxidants, among others, make the lemon one of the most alkaline foods par excellence.

What can not be eaten on the alkaline diet?

The alkaline diet recommends reducing the consumption of proteins such as meat and fish. In addition, it is totally forbidden to consume any of these 20 ultra-processed foods.

Is the alkaline diet a balanced and healthy diet?

As we have seen, the alkaline diet is based on prioritizing the consumption of fruits and vegetables that are healthy foods, but even so, it can be considered an unbalanced diet. Banning certain foods can lead to nutritional deficiencies.

In other words, the alkaline diet would be included in the bag of miracle diets, so it is not recommended by nutritionists.

Is the alkaline diet better than others?

Andrea Calderón García, professor of nutrition at the European University of Madrid and scientific secretary of the SEDCA (Spanish Society of Dietetics and Food Sciences) explains that the alkaline diet is based on an erroneous association of ideas: