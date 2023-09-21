All 10 Upcoming MCU Movies and Shows Harry Styles’ Starfox Could Return

Summary Eros’ appearance in Eternals raised questions about his role in future MCU storylines and his connection to Thanos.

Harry Styles has been teased to return as Eros aka Starfox after debuting in Episode 4. eternal, and there are several upcoming or potential MCU projects that could potentially involve the mysterious Eternals. Chloé Zhao’s Marvel Studios debut introduced ten new superheroes to the MCU in a history-spanning adventure that explored the MCU’s past and delved deeper into the franchise’s cosmic mythology. It was a massive undertaking that created division among MCU audiences, with many feeling that the introduction of the Eternals required more time than just a feature film. However, eternal Set up some major stories for the future of the MCU.

Also introducing the ten members of the main Eternal team, who were sent to Earth by Celestial Arishem to ensure that the human population would grow enough for Celestial Tiamat to be born, Phase 4 eternal Two other mystery characters also debuted in the mid-credits scene. Along with Patton Oswalt’s Pip the Troll, Harry Styles debuted as Eros aka Starfox, another Eternal introduced as the brother of the Mad Titan Thanos. presence of eros eternal Asks many questions for future MCU projects to answer. Harry Styles will be returning to the MCU, and there are several upcoming and potential projects that could involve Eros, although nothing has been confirmed by Marvel Studios yet.

10 guardians of the galaxy 4

James Gunn’s journey with Marvel Studios ends in 2023 guardians of the galaxy volume 3, but even though Gunn and many members of the original team would not return, a new Guardians of the Galaxy team was established. Now a new Guardians team may appear, led by Rocket Raccoon and including players like Groot, Adam Warlock, Blurp, Kraglin, Cosmo, and Phyla. guardians of the galaxy 4, although the development of this project has not been announced yet. The cosmic nature of these projects means that Eros’ presence would make sense, and could help create more connections between the Guardians and the broader MCU.

9 Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

mcu phase 6 Avengers: The Kang Dynasty It is expected to bring together a new team of Avengers in the fight against Kang the Conqueror and his many variants. Although this will likely be the focus of the upcoming crossover project, it’s possible that members of the Eternals could appear alongside Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. Whereas eternal Ending with Sersi, Phaistos, and Kingo being taken captive by Arishem, it is possible that the other remaining Eternals return to Earth with Eros and Pip in search of their lost family members. Since Eros is Thanos’ brother, it would be great for him to see the impact of his brother’s actions on Earth.

8 avengers: secret wars

Depuse D Kang DynastyMCU’s Phase 6 and the Multiverse Saga will end with 2027 avengers: secret wars, Several characters are expected to appear in the crossover film, both returning from the MCU’s past and from other non-MCU Marvel film franchises. Eternals would be a strong addition secret war’ roster, especially since the fate of the multiverse may hang in the balance, as the cosmic heroes and their new traveling companions, Pip and Eros, may have some intimate knowledge of the multiverse. Many characters are rumored to appear secret warAnd Eros may be one of them.

7 Miracle

Scheduled for release on November 10, 2023, Miracle Captain Marvel will bring Photon and Ms. Marvel together in a space-faring adventure that may bring them into contact with the Eternals aboard the Domo. Although it is unlikely that Eternals and Eros will appear MiracleEspecially since the upcoming film is exploring the family dynamics between the new MCU trio, the fact that most Miracle Events taking place in space reveal that the heroes may meet other cosmic heroes. Marvel Studios needs to make connections between eternal’ characters and the most established MCU heroes, and it would be a great start.

6 deadpool 3

Ryan Reynolds’ MCU debut as Wade Wilson is coming in 2024 deadpool 3This marks the first time that characters from another Marvel franchise will enter the MCU on a permanent basis. deadpool 3 It is expected to include cameos from several 20th Century Fox characters X Men franchise, so the project may already be loaded with heroes, making Eros’ presence unlikely. However, since eternal Received a mixed response, it’s highly likely that Deadpool will crack some of his signature jokes at the expense of the Phase 4 film, which could be the appearance of the Eternals themselves and their new, mysterious friends.

5 great star-god

Although the return of the new Guardians of the Galaxy team has not been confirmed, Volume 3 Revealed Chris Pratt will return in the future of the MCU, now taking on a new title “Legendary Star-God.” This has led many to suspect that a solo project could be in the works putting Pratt’s Peter Quill front and center, and while it may primarily take place on Earth – considering his return Volume 3 – It’s possible that Star-Lord could reach out to some of his more cosmic friends. A includes Eternal and Eros mythological star-god The project would be a great way to create connections between these otherwise separated heroes.

4 not going

A series focusing on Marvel Comics’ Richard Rider aka Nova was confirmed for 2022, and although not much has been heard about the project since then, it’s possible that not going This may include several other cosmic MCU characters. The project is expected to move forward with the presence of Nova Empire Guardians of the Galaxy and before its apparent destruction Avengers: Infinity WarFocusing on the birth of a new interstellar hero in the MCU. It could establish the Eternals as a cosmic MCU team rather than being tied so closely to Earth, and it would be great to see the destruction of the Nova Empire at the hands of Thanos through Eros’ eyes.

3 thor 5

Thor: Love and Thunder Ended with confirmation that Chris Hemsworth would return as the MCU’s God of Thunder, though received mixed reception love and thunder You have made these plans uncertain. Marvel Studios’ thor 5 Rumors have swirled, and since recent Thor projects (Ragnarok And love and thunder) Tackling more space-focused adventures, it’s possible thor 5 This may include Eternal and Eros. Like the Eternals, Thor is both a cosmic and Earth-based hero, establishing a clear connection between him and the Eternals’ presence. thor 5 Could help create the tonal shift that many feel in the MCU thor Necessity of franchise.

2 starfox solo project

The confirmation that Harry Styles’ Eros is the brother of the MCU’s Thanos has caused some confusion, especially since the Eternals’ origins were changed from biological beings in the Marvel Comics to synthetic robot-like beings in the MCU. This relationship definitely needs to be fleshed out more, and the best chance for that to happen may be in a solo project for Eros and Thanos. Although nothing has been announced in this regard by Marvel Studios yet, the MCU seeks to explore Thanos’ backstory, and a series examining his family is prime opportunity for his return to Eros. Will happen.

1 eternal 2

The most likely place for Eros to return to the MCU would be the sequel eternal, After the reaction of eternalfate of eternal 2 has been cast into uncertainty, although a potential film has been rumored and teased by various cast members. With the death of Ajax, Gilgamesh and Ikaris eternalAnd due to the sprites being transformed into humans, there are less characters to focus on in the sequel, so eternal 2 There could be more time to really develop a stronger story. cliffhanger ending eternal Also perfectly set up a sequel and teased Eros having a bigger role in a potential future MCU project.