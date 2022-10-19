All a princess! Anna Sophia Robb is inspired by Grace Kelly to choose her wedding dress

Anna Sophia Robb is now officially a married woman. The actress has given yes I want with attorney Trevor Paul after six years of dating in an emotional intimate wedding with rural touches held on a farm in upstate New York. A dream environment like this could only be accompanied by a wedding dress typical of a fairy tale, the interpreter has not disappointed with her choice and has looked radiant with a dress consisting of a heart-shaped bodice and flowing skirtwhich has been complemented with a long veil and tulle around her neck.

It cannot be denied that this costume is typical of a princess, since precisely the inspiration of her design is found in grace kelly, specifically in the movie catch a thief, where the wife of the late Prince Rainier of Monaco wore a very similar style. This piece is signed by the American dressmaker Danielle Frankel, well known among brides in the city that never sleeps for its great capacity for innovation, without losing the elegant and timeless touch that every bride looks for when walking down the aisle.

This has not been the only nod to the past that the protagonist of The Carrie Diaries she wanted to have in her wedding, since the jewels, specifically a diamond earrings, hid had a very special meaning for her, since they belonged to his grandmother, who lost her life in the first months of the pandemic. A precious detail with which you will surely have felt closer to his beloved grandmother.

A bride three changes

In the same way, and as she has shown on her social profiles, for the moment of the reception with the guests, a kind of outdoor barbecue, the artist chose to modify her style to a somewhat more informal and comfortable outfit. In this case, a lingerie confection with different flowers embroidered on the body that highlighted her stylized figure and allowed her greater freedom of movement. Likewise, he shared on his wall some images of the civil ceremony in which he opted for a flattering midi dress with puffed sleeves.

Grace Kelly source of infinite inspiration

Anna Sophia has not been the only one who has been inspired by the mother of Alberto de Monaco and has ‘copied’ her dress, but also the unforgettable Diana of Wales opted for a outfits very similar when he stepped on the red carpet at Cannes in 1987. Without a doubt, one of the outfits most unforgettable of the town’s princess, who, in her case, opted for a sky blue tone, one of her favorites.

