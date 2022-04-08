All a star! Lindsay Lohan shared the story of her most iconic looks

UNITED STATES-. Lindsay Lohan participated in the segment Life in Looks of the channel Youtube from fashion, and uncovered the chest of memories. The former Disney star filled all her fans with nostalgia and shared the story behind 18 of her most iconic looks from 1998 to now. In addition, the actress recalled funny moments from one of her most classic films.

“This was the first time we did a photo shoot where all the girls got together and no one knew each other. I met Raven-Symoné, because we had an apartment that we rented together,” she said. They have about the famous cover of “it girs” by Vanity Fair (2003). In addition to the two actresses, there were also some stars of the moment such as Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen, Mandy Moore, Amanda Bynes, Hilary Duff and Evan Rachel Wood.

“I was still at the age where I would go to the bathroom and take everything off a little bit, but I would leave it so that my freckles would be covered enough, because I hated my freckles so much when I was young, and now, I learned to love them. I wanted to prepare myself before anyone else so I wouldn’t have stress,” he revealed. They have after commenting that she was the first of the group to arrive at the photo session.

Lindsay Lohan played Cady in the movie Mean Girls

They have also recalled her role as Cady Heron in Mean Girls (2004), where she transforms from “nerdy transfer student” to “popular girl”. “I was very excited to wear the skirts and dress more feminine, but then I was very relieved when I played Cady fresh out of Africa, because I was able to relax and everyone was a little jealous that I was wearing sneakers,” she said. star.

Originally, They have she wanted to play the role of Regina George (Rachel McAdams). “She wanted to play Regina, because she had just come off Freaky Friday, and she really wanted to play a pretty, normal girl now, and she wanted to have a different kind of role than the damaged teenager again. Mark Waters, the director insisted that she play Cady, as well as Tina Fey. They said, no, no, no, you are the adorable one,” he revealed.



