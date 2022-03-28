All a success! Halo becomes the series with the best debut in Paramount +

Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram

It was a matter of time before Xbox decided to take Halo to the big or small screen with an adaptation worthy of the popularity of the franchise. The fans had to wait just over 20 years since the debut of the IP for this to become a reality and the good news is that the expectation for the project has been so great that less than 1 week after its premiere it has already broken an incredible record. of popularity.

As we mentioned, the series of Halo It just debuted on the Paramount+ streaming service, precisely on March 24. Being an adaptation of one of the most important video game franchises, its popularity was expected to be incredible and the first figures meet the forecasts.

the series of Halo is the biggest hit on Paramount+

There are no official figures yet from Microsoft or Paramount, but dead line just confirmed that the series of Halo is breaking records and has already become the most watched world premiere production in the first 24 hours on the Paramount+ service.

This means that the Master Chief series managed to generate more interest than 1883 (prequel to Yellowstone), which debuted last December and held that record. To give you an idea of ​​this achievement, we tell you that when it was released 1883managed to get 4.9 million viewers on the platform.

The future is promising for the series of Halo and video game adaptations

It is important to mention that the promotional efforts made by Microsoft and Paramount have been formidable, since they not only appear on online sites, but also on open television, as advertising spots on various channels and even in soccer games.

It is not the first time that we have told you about incredible results for adaptations based on video games. It recently debuted in theaters Uncharted, a Sony Pictures production, and has already managed to become one of the highest-grossing video game productions in history. SEGA has also done very well, because the adaptation of sonic the hedgehogwhich debuted shortly before the pandemic, became the most successful video game movie in history, the second part will be released very soon, and Paramount is also involved in this project.

As for the series Halo, there is good news for fans, because these numbers will undoubtedly have an impact on the future of the project, which has already been confirmed to have a second season at least. The first season is not available in its entirety, but only the first episode at the time of writing the note and the remaining 8 will arrive one by one next Thursday.

Have you started watching the series yet? Halo?, what did you think of the first episode? Tell us in the comments.

the series of Halo is available from Paramount+. You can find more news related to this franchise if you visit this page.

