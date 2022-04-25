Games

All AAA games announced and rumored for Nintendo Switch today

Photo of James James36 mins ago
0 18 1 minute read

A new and interesting compilation has recently been shared that is directly related to Nintendo. We are talking in this case about all the AAA games announced or rumored for Nintendo Switch today.

Specific, the list developed by GameRant includes these long-awaited releases for the hybrid console, confirmed by Nintendo or rumored in recent months. They are the following:

  • Nintendo Switch Sports – April 29, 2022
  • Evil Dead: The Game – May 13, 2022
  • Mario Strikers: Battle League – June 10, 2022
  • Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes – June 24, 2022
  • Capcom Fighting Collection – June 24, 2022
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3 – July 29, 2022
  • Two Point Campus – August 9, 2022
  • Splatoon 3 – September 9, 2022
  • Marvel’s Midnight Suns – 2022
  • Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope – 2022
  • Sonic Frontiers – 2022
  • Bayonetta 3 – 2022
  • Pokémon Scarlet and Purple – 2022
  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 – 2023
  • Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp – Undated
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong – Undated
  • Metroid Prime 4 – Undated
  • Rumor: A New Donkey Kong Game – No Date
  • Rumor: Mario Kart 9 – No date

What did you think of the list? You can share it in the comments.

Source.

Source link

Photo of James James36 mins ago
0 18 1 minute read

Related Articles

Horizontal or vertical: what is the most recommended way to place your PS5?

24 mins ago

What are FPS? What you need to know about the most important number in video games and what you should watch out for

5 hours ago

20 games on sale for Xbox that you should not miss

5 hours ago

Identity V and its chances of reaching Nintendo Switch

11 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button