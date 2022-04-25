Games
All AAA games announced and rumored for Nintendo Switch today
A new and interesting compilation has recently been shared that is directly related to Nintendo. We are talking in this case about all the AAA games announced or rumored for Nintendo Switch today.
Specific, the list developed by GameRant includes these long-awaited releases for the hybrid console, confirmed by Nintendo or rumored in recent months. They are the following:
- Nintendo Switch Sports – April 29, 2022
- Evil Dead: The Game – May 13, 2022
- Mario Strikers: Battle League – June 10, 2022
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes – June 24, 2022
- Capcom Fighting Collection – June 24, 2022
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 – July 29, 2022
- Two Point Campus – August 9, 2022
- Splatoon 3 – September 9, 2022
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns – 2022
- Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope – 2022
- Sonic Frontiers – 2022
- Bayonetta 3 – 2022
- Pokémon Scarlet and Purple – 2022
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 – 2023
- Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp – Undated
- Hollow Knight: Silksong – Undated
- Metroid Prime 4 – Undated
- Rumor: A New Donkey Kong Game – No Date
- Rumor: Mario Kart 9 – No date
What did you think of the list? You can share it in the comments.
Source.