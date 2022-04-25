All AAA games announced and rumored for Nintendo Switch today

A new and interesting compilation has recently been shared that is directly related to Nintendo. We are talking in this case about all the AAA games announced or rumored for Nintendo Switch today.

Specific, the list developed by GameRant includes these long-awaited releases for the hybrid console, confirmed by Nintendo or rumored in recent months. They are the following:

Nintendo Switch Sports – April 29, 2022

Evil Dead: The Game – May 13, 2022

Mario Strikers: Battle League – June 10, 2022

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes – June 24, 2022

Capcom Fighting Collection – June 24, 2022

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 – July 29, 2022

Two Point Campus – August 9, 2022

Splatoon 3 – September 9, 2022

Marvel’s Midnight Suns – 2022

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope – 2022

Sonic Frontiers – 2022

Bayonetta 3 – 2022

Pokémon Scarlet and Purple – 2022

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 – 2023

Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp – Undated

Hollow Knight: Silksong – Undated

Metroid Prime 4 – Undated

Rumor: A New Donkey Kong Game – No Date

Rumor: Mario Kart 9 – No date

What did you think of the list? You can share it in the comments.

Source.