All about A Haunting in Venice, the unknown story of Agatha Christie that will jump to the cinema

Hercule Poirot, one of the most iconic characters in Agatha Christie’s novels embodied in its latest adaptations by Kenneth Branagh, will feature a third movie after Murder on the Orient Express Y death on the nile, both also directed by Branagh himself. The saga of the legendary Belgian detective will become a trilogy with a new adventure set in Venice, of which both its title and its cast are already known.

Announced months ago by the president of 20th Century Studios, Steve Asbell, the company itself definitively confirmed the starting of A Haunting in Venice, a third film that will take the detective to post-war Venice in a new and complex case to solve. The movie will adapt one of the novelist’s lesser-known stories, The apples (Halloween Party in English): published in 1969, will present a Poirot retired and exiled by his own will. The detective will be forced to attend a séance. But, in the mansion where it is celebrated, one of the guests is murdered. This will lead the detective to have to search against the clock for the murderer if he wants the blood to stop flowing.

In a statement, Branagh showed his enthusiasm for the new project. “This is a fantastic development of the character of Hercule Poirot, as well as the Agatha Christie franchise. Based on a complex and little-known mystery story, set on Halloween in a painterly dazzling city, is an incredible opportunity for us, as filmmakers, and we are relishing the opportunity to offer something truly chilling for our loyal movie audience,” says the actor and filmmaker.

As for the cast that will accompany Branagh in his new adventure, it should be noted that the two films that currently make up the franchise have been characterized by having great Hollywood stars such as Johnny Depp, Penélope Cruz, Willem Dafoe, Judi Dench and Michelle Pfeiffer in Murder on the Orient Express (2017) or Gal Gadot, Letitia Wright, Armie Hammer and Annette Bening in Death on the Nile (2022). For A Haunting in Venice the studio confirmed the names of Tina Fey, Jamie Dornan, Michelle Yeoh, Kyle Allen, Camille Cottin, Jude Hill, Ali Khan, Emma Laird, Kelly Reilly and Riccardo Scamarico. As reported The Wrap, A Haunting in Venice plans to start production next November, also having a fRelease date scheduled for sometime in 2023.