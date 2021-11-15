All about Adele’s “One Night Only”: the concert and the interview with Oprah Winfrey

One night only, one of those you never forget: Adele was the protagonist of a unique event broadcast on the American TV network CBS!

Is called One Night Only and it is a special formed by a concert and from an interview, the ideal dimension for an artist who knows how to combine deep and great irony like few other hits.

Adele – ph: press office, Simon Emmett

The music show was held at the Griffith Observatory and, for an exceptional performer, there was an exceptional audience: many stars they reached the astronomical observatory that dominates the city of Los Angeles from above to listen to the successes of the English singer and her new hits live.

Here are some famous names seen in the audience, none other than: Selena Gomez, Drake, Leonardo DiCaprio, Lizzo. Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, Melissa McCarthy, Gordon Ramsay, James Corden!

He was also present Adele’s boyfriend and sports agent Rich Paul, sitting next to tv presenter Gayle King.

But, above all, there was the son Angelo and it was the first time he saw the famous mom perform live!

Angelo is nine years old and Adele explained that, although he had attended the rehearsals of other shows, he had never seen her sing live. “This is the first time he’s seen me perform and he’s dressed all right for me. I’m not going to cry because it’s too early and I don’t want anyone to fix my face. It’s the honor of my life, baby, to have you here tonight – he said turning to Angelo during the concert – And you are so beautiful and smart“.

In One Night Only, the 33-year-old artist also sat with Oprah Winfrey for an interview in which he revealed several curiosities, such as his favorite song among those he wrote. He also talked about the divorce from ex Simon Konecki and the public reaction to his weight loss. Here are some highlights!

On his favorite song: “I will say ‘One and Only‘. Yes, this is my favorite. It is also so much fun to sing“One and Only” is featured on the album “21” and, although Adele loves it, it has never been extracted as a single.

On the end with Simon Konecki: “It seems like, I don’t know, he disrespected marrying me and then divorcing so quickly. I’m just embarrassed that I didn’t make my marriage work, Do you understand?“.

On the decision to start training: “It mostly had to do with my anxiety. I have had terrible anxiety attacks after leaving my marriage. They made me feel so confused and like i’m not in control of my body“.

“I started to notice how much I trusted my coach’s presence when I felt so lost and that I didn’t have any anxiety when I was in the gym. It has become time for me, having something to plan on a daily basis when I didn’t have anything planned“.

On the public reaction to weight loss: “I was not shocked or touched by that, my body has been objectified throughout my career. I’m too big, I’m too small, I’m sexy or not or whatever. I’ve never followed anyone for their body. I was body positive before and I am now. It’s not my job to validate how people feel about their bodies. It makes me feel bad if someone doesn’t feel good about themselves, but that’s not my job“.

ph: getty images