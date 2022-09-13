All about ‘Amsterdam’, the star-studded film that promises to revolutionize movie theaters

Years ago amsterdam filming began, but the pandemic, the problems derived from it and the secrecy that surrounded it have meant that almost everything that has to do with it is lived as a true event celebrated by moviegoers. It is one of those feature films that seem made by and to show off the seventh art before the big prizes for two clear reasons. The first, that its director is David O Russell, nominated for five Oscars throughout his career; the second, which has a cast full of some of the hottest stars in Hollywood today.

An image of ‘Amsterdam’ Courtesy of 20th Century Studios

amsterdam is based on true events and tells the story of three friends who become, in 1930, suspects in a murder that revolutionized American society. They are a doctor, a nurse and a lawyer, who embody Christian bale, margot robbie Y John David Washington. In the tone of an adventure comedy with a romantic touch (and some drama), the film is one of the period titles that always works and could mean Russell’s passport to his first Oscar (although he will more than likely face heavyweights like Damian Chazelle either steven spielberg). The spectacular aspect of the film is accentuated with appearances such as those of Anya Taylor-Joy, Alessandro Nivola, Chris RockMatthias Shoenaerts, Mike Myers, Robert De Niro, Taylor Swift or Rami Malek.

This structure is very reminiscent of one of the feature films that caused the most talk in the past year, Don’t look up. Namely: a great director and a star-studded cast plus a story that makes it hard to look away from the screen. Adam McKay’s film did not work very well, but his attempt at cinema was appreciated. From the head of David O. Russell have come films as celebrated as The good side of things, The great American scam either Joy, and he is the defender of an actress like Jennifer Lawrence can boast of having two Oscars at home.

It will be next October 28, 2022 when this film can be seen in theaters.