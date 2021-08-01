News

All about Ariana Grande

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

All about Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande during one of her video clips – Credit: Agenzia Fotogramma



CELEBRITIES




25 February 2021



of Angela Pirri


The young artist recently announced her marriage to boyfriend Dalton Gomez

biography

Ariana was born in 1993 in Boca Ratonin States united (must turn 28 next June).

It declares itself ItaloAmerican because great-grandparents had origins Sicilian and Abruzzo. From an early age she cultivated a passion for the actingthe singing and the dance and in 2008 she starred in the musical “13” by Broadway where it conquers the award for best actress.

> > > Listen to all ariana grande’s hits on TIMMUSIC!

In 2009 he began to share on his YouTube channel cover of some of his Songs Favorite and in the 2010 she arrives in the TV series “Victorious” which will give her a fair amount of popularity. After several years of work, in 2013 he released his first album “Yours Truly”. Among his most famous songs are: “Thank U, Next”, “One Last Time”, “Positions”, “Love me harder”. His latest album “Positions” was released in 2020 which immediately positioned itself at the top of all world rankings.

privacy

Among Ariana Grande’s past relationships was the one with Ricky Alvarez, with the rapper mac Miller and with the actor Pete Davidson. In May 2020 the singer announced the engagement with the real estate agent Dalton Gomez using the video of his song “Stuck with u”, in collaboration with Justin Bieber. The two will get married soon although there is no precise date yet.

Loading...
Advertisements

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

170
News

Angelina Jolie spotted with ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller: backfire for them too?
166
News

Ben Affleck babysat Jennifer Lopez’s children
154
News

Kanye West, Farewell to Kim Kardashian Also on Social Media, She: “I Want Someone With…”
152
News

Angelina Jolie: birthday with blond hair and special effects
150
News

Angelina Jolie explains why she stayed single after Brad Pitt
142
News

ARE KYLIE JENNER AND TRAVIS SCOTT BACK TOGETHER?
136
News

Jennifer Lopez leaves the Gulf of Naples after Capri and Positano: she goes to Tuscany
131
News

Ariana Grande’s wedding photos with Dalton Gomez broke a record on Instagram
128
News

Angelina Jolie, flashback with former Jonny Lee Miller?
126
News

Kanye West deletes Kim Kardashian from Twitter
To Top