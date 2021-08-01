All about Ariana Grande





The young artist recently announced her marriage to boyfriend Dalton Gomez

It declares itself Italo–American because great-grandparents had origins Sicilian and Abruzzo. From an early age she cultivated a passion for the actingthe singing and the dance and in 2008 she starred in the musical “13” by Broadway where it conquers the award for best actress.

In 2009 he began to share on his YouTube channel cover of some of his Songs Favorite and in the 2010 she arrives in the TV series “Victorious” which will give her a fair amount of popularity. After several years of work, in 2013 he released his first album “Yours Truly”. Among his most famous songs are: “Thank U, Next”, “One Last Time”, “Positions”, “Love me harder”. His latest album “Positions” was released in 2020 which immediately positioned itself at the top of all world rankings.

Among Ariana Grande’s past relationships was the one with Ricky Alvarez, with the rapper mac Miller and with the actor Pete Davidson. In May 2020 the singer announced the engagement with the real estate agent Dalton Gomez using the video of his song “Stuck with u”, in collaboration with Justin Bieber. The two will get married soon although there is no precise date yet.