All about DC movies and TV series coming in 2022 | Special

In our usual appointment at the beginning of the year, let’s discover together all the news related to the world of cinema and of TV series drawn from comics A.D.

This year some well-known faces of the last cinecomic season will return, such as the Peacemaker by John Cena, but it will also and finally be the year of highly anticipated films such as The Batman with Robert Pattinson, and The Flash, in which the DC multiverse will officially debut.

Of course, in this list we have collected all the projects that will surely arrive in the course of 2022, and not those still pending. The spin-off series of The Batman dedicated to Penguin and the Gotha City police, as well as the HBO Max TV series on Green Lantern Corps. Their debut, in fact, is not currently set for 2022.

Peacemaker (January 13, 2022)

After cinema, the DC Extended Universe follows in the footsteps of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and also expands on TV. HBO Max will indeed welcome in January Peacemaker, the spin-off series of The Suicide Squad with John Cena. The series will explore the background of Christopher Smith aka Peacemaker and perhaps his origins, thus also explaining where his behaviors come from as seen in the film directed by James Gunn in 2021. Curiosity: Gunn himself is involved in the television project, the first directly associated to the shared universe of DC.

The Batman (March 4, 2022)

Anyone who follows the DC world knows how much this film has changed over time. Initially The Batman it had to be written, directed and interpreted by Ben Affleck, binding to Batman V Superman And Justice League. As the months went by, after the flop of Justice League, Affleck gradually moved away from the project, which in 2019 was then completely revolutionized: Warner chose Matt Reeves to direct, and Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne’s new iteration for the film, totally breaking free from what was once known as DC Extended Universe (Is it even now? We don’t understand anything anymore). The Batman will tell the story of Wayne’s early years in the fight against crime, forced to face the most ruthless criminals in Gotham City such as the Riddler (Paul Dano) and the Penguin (Colin Farrell). The cast also includes Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle aka Catwoman, Jeffrey Wright as Police Commissioner James Gordon, John Turturro as crime lord Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as District Attorney Gil Colson and Barry Keoghan. as the young officer Stanley Merkel.

DC League of Superpets (May 20, 2022)

The animated film, unveiled with a trailer not long ago, will focus on the helping animals of their super-powered owners who come together to form their own crime-fighting team. Leading the group will be Krypto, Superman’s dog, whose voice will be none other than Dwayne Johnson; Kevin Hart will be Ace the Bat-Hound, Batman’s dog. The cast also includes Marc Haron, John Krasinski, Kate McKinnon, Keanu Reeves, Natasha Lyonne, Vanessa Bayer, Diego Luna and Jameela Jamil.

Black Adam (29 July 2022)

Eight years after his official engagement, Dwayne Johnson is finally ready to explode his power in the DC universe. Although Black Adam was originally supposed to be introduced in Shazam!, Warner Bros. decided to give the character his own independent film instead, and 2022 will finally be the right time to see the debut of the anti-hero who has been imprisoned for 5,000 years and who is destined to become Shazam’s archenemy, sharing his powers with the ancient wizard of the same name. The highly anticipated film has been postponed countless times, with an original release date in December 2021, but is finally scheduled for release in summer 2022. The cast of the film also includes Pierce Brosnan as Kent Nelson aka Doctor Fate, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher and Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone.

The Flash (November 4, 2022)

The Flash contends to Black Adam the most postponed project scepter. Announced in 2014, the film has been abandoned by multiple directors, and has been “remodeled” on multiple occasions. During the attempt to build the DC Extended Universe, in fact, the film should have staged the storyline of Flashpoint also featuring Cyborg and Wonder Woman among the co-stars. Things will go differently, also because we will hardly see Ray Fisher as Victor Stone again after what happened with Warner, but the film directed by Andy Muschietti will remain decidedly ambitious since will push Barry Allen on a journey through time which will also have some serious repercussions on reality and the DC multiverse. If the premises are already interesting, the cast is extremely exciting: Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton will return to play both versions of Batman, but there will also be space for Supergirl (Sasha Calle) and Iris West (Kiersy Clemons).

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (December 16, 2022)

We still know little of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, sequel to the successful film with Jason Momoa of 2018. Even at DC Fandome in October, in fact, there was little talk of James Wan’s film, but it is also true that there is almost a year left for its release. However, the film will see the return of Orm (Patrick Wilson), Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), Mera (Amber Heard), Nereus (Dolph Lundgren) and Thomas Curry (Temuera Morrison). We also know that Jason Momoa will have a greater creative role, having proposed a project to Warner Bros. that the majors liked. The good Khal Drogo of game of Thrones is planning a big franchise for his Aquaman?

Sweet Tooth (Season 2) (TBA)

The post-apocalyptic drama Sweet Tooth, based on the comic of the same name published by DC, debuted its first season on Netflix in June 2021, enjoying great success with critics and audiences. The show, also produced by, among others Robert Downey Jr., was quickly renewed for a second season, which is expected to launch on the platform in late 2022.

The Arrowverse series

We conclude with a quick list that concerns the renewed and unreleased shows that are part of the so-called Arrowverse, The CW’s televised universe that began years ago with the series Arrow. In 2022 these are the shows that will arrive (the dates obviously refer to the American broadcast, while the references for Italy are missing):

Naomi , with Kaci Walfall, will debut on January 11, 2022

, with Kaci Walfall, will debut on January 11, 2022 The Flash (Season 8), which is actually still ongoing. It is possible that the show will be renewed, and that at the end of 2022 it will also begin airing of Season 9

(Season 8), which is actually still ongoing. It is possible that the show will be renewed, and that at the end of 2022 it will also begin airing of Season 9 Legends of Tomorrow (Season 7, part two), in January 2022

(Season 7, part two), in January 2022 Titans (Season 4), currently without a date

(Season 4), currently without a date Doom Patrol (Season 4), currently without a date

(Season 4), currently without a date Batwoman (Season 3, part two), early 2022

(Season 3, part two), early 2022 Stargirl (Season 3), in spring 2022

(Season 3), in spring 2022 Superman & Lois (Season 2), starting January 11, 2022

Pennyworth (Season 3)

The series exploring the adventures of young Alfred Pennyworth was initially an Epix exclusive. With two seasons concluded, the Batman prequel, renewed for a third season, will move to HBO Max, although it does not appear to have a particular connection with other series or narrative universes. Although the third season of Pennyworth doesn’t have a specific release date, we know it will debut in early 2022.

Animated series