All about DIOR’s SPRING-SUMMER 2023 READY-TO-WEAR fashion show

The Maison has been the first major firm to present its proposal within the framework of Paris Fashion Weekleaving us to remember a collection full of history and trends.

Inspired by Catherine de’ Medici as the collection’s muse, Maria Grazia Chiuri, creative director of the firm, has resorted to high-heeled shoes, corsets and Burano lacepieces pioneered by the Italian noblewoman, to represent the constant relationship between women and power.

Chiara Ferragni, Alexandra Daddario, Natalie Portman or the homelands Blanca Miro, Gala González and Olivia Palermo, were some of the stars who traveled to the city of fashion to enjoy the parade. And you, do you want to travel to the 16th century without moving from the present? Keep reading:

1. Goodbye to colorful clothes

Spring and summer are characterized by the use of garments with bright and striking colors. However, in this new collection, Dior offers us the opposite. White, black, gold and denim blue are the shades that await us next summer according to the French firm.

2. First of all, casual

If Maria Grazia Chiuri has taught us anything in her prêt-à-porter proposal, it is that jeans and tank tops also have a place among transparencies, lace and the excesses typical of the Maison. We love the version more casual by Dior!

3. The long dress already has a substitute

Who does not have a cool long dress in their closet to survive hot days with style? Well, in 2023, these will pass away… The culprits? The twin sets of crop top and maxi skirts.

The French firm opts for light tones and floral prints -which emulate the Tuileries Gardens that Catherine de Médicis wanted- to evoke summer in a single look.

4. The two pigtails, the new fashionable hairstyle?

It is difficult for the two pigtails to become a sophisticated and elegant hairstyle… and perhaps for this reason they are never at the top of hair trends. However, the latest Dior show has shown just the opposite, transcending Pippi Långstrump’s hairstyle beyond the catwalk. And you, do you dare to wear this simple hairstyle in your day to day?

5. Volumes and more volumes

The noble costumes typical of the 16th century are reinvented in crinoline dresses and skirts that are shortened to the thigh. However, the XXL silhouettes remain, making it clear that volumes will once again be a trend.

6. Exposed lingerie

Several seasons ago lingerie has gone from a second to a foreground. Maria Grazia Chiuri corroborates this, and she does so through total looks fresh, comfortable and versatile lingerie. This is our favourite:

And you, what do you think of the new Dior collection for the upcoming spring-summer 2023 season?

Sarah Prieto: @saraprieto11

Images: courtesy of the firm