all about Fabian, Insigne, Koulibaly, Anguissa and Osimhen ”- SOS Fanta

The Naples does the count of the injured. This is today’s report after training: “Fabian performed therapies and personalized in the gym. Outstanding therapies and part of teamwork. Manolas customized in the Anguissa gym customized in the field. Koulibaly therapies “. Dr. Raffaele Canon, head of the medical area of ​​Napoli, did it to Radio Kiss Kiss.

KOULIBALY – “We have already started the rehabilitation process, he had a second degree distraction. Now it will take some time to see him back on the pitch, unfortunately it is a muscle injury. It is quite common at this stage of the season. Everyone’s question is ‘when does he come back’, but we always give a time gap. An injury like this takes on average five weeks, then sometimes it can take less and then four weeks or five weeks and a few days. Ready in 16 days for AC Milan? It’s unlikely “. The Napoli defender will therefore return in 2022, then he will see himself with the African Cup.

FABIAN RUIZ AND INSIGNE – “Fabian and Insigne I would not call them accidents, they are overload problems. It takes 48 to 72 hours to recover from a match played. Do you play too much? It is a question of science, the matches are too many and there is no time to catch up. Insigne and Fabian on the pitch with Atalanta? Fabian did custom work in the gym, Insigne also did some of the work with the team. They are both better – reports SOS Fanta -, for tomorrow’s match I see it as very difficult, I don’t think they will be one of us ”.

ANGUISSA – “We can see the return. He had a first degree distracting injury. Prognosis of 3-4 weeks, Sunday is 15 days of absence. Work in the field in a personalized way. On the pitch in two days? Let’s see how he goes in the middle of next week, based on the answers he gives us on the pitch, let’s see what will happen and when he will be able to return ”.

OSIMHEN – “He is at home, he has resumed training at home. We look forward to the beginning of next week to start making him work in the field. Next week we will also have a first radiological check up, to see how it goes. Training and running individually will not be a problem. The problem will be figuring out when he can go back to making a header, for example. We are not talking about a single fracture, but multiple and even displaced fractures. It becomes more complex to think about how a possible mask support can be, for the first contrasts and game clashes. Victor has a very high mental strength. For this type of injury, however, there is also a mental aspect to consider. I don’t think he will be afraid to seek contact, on this I am confident “.

MANOLAS – “He is better, he had this intestinal problem. Personalized work in the gym has started again. We hope to have it 100% as soon as possible “.

