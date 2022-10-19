All about his 2 sons with Jessica Biel – Hollywood Life

See the gallery





Justin Timberlake is one of the most famous singers in the world, from his time with NSYNC to his solo and acting career.

He has been married to Jessica Biel since 2012.

The couple have two sons: Silas and Phinneas.

Justin and Jessica celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary on Wednesday.

Justin Timberlake has been a musical icon for nearly three years. After debuting on The Mickey Mouse Club in the 90s, he quickly rose to fame as a member of boy band NSYNC towards the end of the decade. After the group broke up in 2002, he launched a massively successful solo career with tons of hits like “Sexy Back”, “Cry Me A River” and more. On the heels of his music, he also dabbled in comedy and acting, appearing in films like The social network and Palm.

While Justin, 41, is a major popstar, his relationships have also made headlines, since he was dating Britney Spears in the 90s to his marriage to Jessica Biel. Justin and Jessica, 40, married on October 19, 2012 and celebrated their 10th anniversary on Wednesday. From their decade of marriage, the couple have two adorable sons. Find out everything you need to know about the singer’s children here.

Silas Randall Timberlake

After Justin and Jessica tied the knot in October 2012, they welcomed their first son Silas, 7, in April 2015. While the couple are both big stars, they’ve mostly kept their kids out of the spotlight. Although they are very secretive about their children, the couple have sometimes shared photos of their two boys on social media, but they always keep their faces private. Justin and Jessica shared photos of the boys with their dad for Father’s Day. During the celebration in 2022, Justin shared a photo of the two of them sitting at the piano and called them both his “two favorite tunes” on Instagram. When the family celebrated Halloween in 2021, Jessica shared some snaps of them all in Harry Potter– inspired costumes. Silas was dressed as the Boy Who Lived, while his mother and father were Professors McGonagall and Dumbledore respectively, and his younger brother was the owl Hedwig.

After the couple welcomed Silas, Justin opened up about how having a son influenced his music, including releasing his hit song “Can’t Stop The Feeling” in a 2016 Today interview. “I don’t know if it was directly inspired to be something my son could listen to from me, because there’s a lot of music he can’t listen to from mine. Not yet,” he joked.

Speaking of music, Justin said he would be a good mentor for his son if he decides to follow in his footsteps in the entertainment world. “If he wanted it bad enough, I guess I could teach him a lot about what not to do,” he said. The Hollywood Reporter in February 2017.

Even though the couple don’t share their children’s faces, both Justin and Jessica have spoken about the values ​​they want to raise their children with. While celebrating Father’s Day in 2020, the popstar wrote about wanting to teach Silas not to discriminate against people of different races, in light of the Black Lives Matter protests that have swept the nation. “We are trying to teach our son to love and respect everyone – we are teaching him that all people are all created equal and no one should be treated differently because of the color of their skin,” he said. -he writes in an Instagram caption.

Jessica also revealed that when Silas was just three years old, she taught him about gender equality and respect for women while giving a speech at the 2018 Maker’s Conference, per Hustle. “If young men respect their mothers and their mothers impose limits, it changes who they are when they get older. You have to do it very early,” she said. “I want him to understand and have an equal partnership with whoever he chooses and be raised that way. It motivates me.

Phinneas Timberlake

Jessica and Justin have welcomed their second son Phinneas, 2, in July 2020. Justin shared his first photo of his youngest son in June 2021, while sharing a series of Father’s Day photos on Instagram. The photo showed the singer and his two sons playing a video game together. Jessica posted an adorable family photo on the social network of all four the following year with a sweet message for her husband.

While the couple clearly enjoy keeping their children out of the spotlight, Justin admitted he doesn’t plan on shielding them from the public eye forever during a 2021 interview on the Expert Armchair podcast. “I try to be mindful to make sure we can live a life where we’re not weirdly deprived, but we’re mindful to make sure they can be kids for as long as possible,” he said. he declares. “And not having the clout of someone else treating them differently because of something their parents do.”