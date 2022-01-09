all about his 26-year-old wife who will make him a father again

The well-known Hollywood actor is about to become a father again: here is some more information on Nicolas Cage’s wife.

Nicolas Cage retains a very important professional background, the focal point of which was theOscar in 1996 following the incredible performance in the film Away from Las Vegas. However, from a sentimental point of view, we cannot say that the actor has had the same success. Coppola’s nephew had to face many accidents on the way, including countless love disappointments and four major divorces. Also – months ago – Nicolas Cage was at the center of the gossip and magazines for being found drunk in a shopping center, when he was even mistaken for a homeless man in the face of his condition. However, it seems that the actor is recovering slowly, Cage is close to becoming a father for the third time!

Nicolas Cage becomes a father for the third time!

Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata met in 2020 in Japan. The actor was in Japan for the shooting of the film Prisoners of the Gostland and it seems that with little Riko it was love at first sight. Why baby? Well, why Shibata is just 26 years old and is close to becoming a mother for the first time with the 58-year-old actor. No other information is known about the new entry of the family, especially since it seems that the girl is very reserved. The first images concerning her, they portrayed her dressed in the traditional black kimono on the occasion of the wedding with his soul mate.

To date, Riko and Cage are about to become parents after less than a year of marriage and they seem happy and excited for the future unborn. The actor already has a 31-year-old son – Weston, born of love with Cristina Fulton – and one of 16, Kam-El had with Alicia Kim. Is another boy coming? The fact is, that the arrival of a child always represents a joy for the family and we hope that the good news will help Cage finally find serenity.