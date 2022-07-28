all about his new album “Renaissance”





BEYONCE. Beyoncé’s new album, called “Renaissance” and expected to hit stores this Friday, leaked on Twitter before its release.

Summary

[Mis à jour le 28 juillet 2022 à 14h43] “Patience is a virtue.” Two days before the long-awaited release of Beyoncé’s new album, Renaissance, it would have leaked on Twitter, giving Internet users access to a link and a list of songs, which would be those of this disc, the release of which was scheduled for Friday July 29, 2022. Never mind, several admirers of Queen B ensure that they will wait for D-Day. “Patience is a virtue”, can we also read on the Instagram account shopbeyonce.

The Renaissance album would have been accidentally put on the shelves of Leclerc stores. Questioned by BFMTV, Michel-Edouard Leclerc, boss of supermarkets, indicated that he had no information on the sale of the disc even before its release.

A country album

Renaissance is Beyoncé’s seventh album, announced only on June 16 and introduced by a first single, Break My Soul, released on June 21. A first unreleased for six years and the last solo album of the American singer, Lemonade. Renaissance will have 16 songs. A mention, “Act 1”, also suggests that this disc is only the first part of Beyoncé’s new project.

According to the specialized American site Variety, the album Renaissance would consist of house and country songs, developed in collaboration with songwriter Ryan Tedder, who has worked with Adele, Tawlor Swift or the Jonas Brothers. According to the tabloid The Sun, Beyoncé “wrote all the tracks during the pandemic, when she was desperate and desperate to be on stage and with her fans.” The same source specifies that “this album and the promotion will be the most interactive since the beginning of her career, because she wants to reach the fans.”

The album’s tracklist Renaissance by Beyoncé

A few days before the release of the Renaissance album, Beyoncé unveiled the list of songs that make up this disc, of which here are the details:

I’m That Girl cozy Alien Superstar Cuff It Energy Break My Soul church girl Plastic Off the Sofa Virgo’s Groove Move Heated Ethics All Up in Your Mind America Has a Problem Pure/Honey Summer Renaissance

Beyoncé and the single Break My Soul

Before the release of Renaissance, Beyoncé unveiled, on June 21, 2022, the first song of her new project. A very electro title called Break My Soulreleased almost by surprise since the singer had simply written on social networks the enigmatic phrase “6. BREAK MY SOUL midnight ET”, implying that something was brewing.

Finally the song Break My Soul was published around four in the morning, French time, on the YouTube channel of Queen B. A few hours only after its release, the video has been viewed some 1.3 million times… Proof of the expectations of the fans.