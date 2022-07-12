All about Jon Snow’s ‘Game of Thrones’ spin-off

Watch out, SPOILERS from ‘Game of Thrones’ below

We recently learned the news that Kit Harington will return as Jon Snow in a new spin-off of ‘Game of Thrones’, and it seems that the project is going from strength to strengthrevealing news every week.

The Jon Snow/Snow spin-off will be the first to serve as a sequel to ‘Game of Thrones’one of the best HBO Max series, as it happens after the events of this one, after Harington’s character discovers that his real name is Aegon Targaryen, heir to the Iron Throne, and leave Westeros behind by traveling North of the Wall with the Wildlings to start a new life.

The actress Emilia Clarkestar of one of the best HBO Max series alongside Harington during its 8 seasons, revealed to the BBC that his partner and friend had confided in him that he was working to regain his role as Jon Snow in this new spin-off for HBO Max , but what will not be part of it.

HBO

With this ad, There are already seven projects and spin-offs derived from ‘Game of Thrones’ that are in developmentin addition to the imminent series ‘The House of the Dragon’ (prequel centered on the Targaryen House) that will be released on August 22nd on the HBO Max platform.

At the moment we do not have the definitive title, but George RR Martin has revealed that the working title is ‘Snow’so for now we will refer to the series by this name.

‘Snow’, synopsis

No details of the plot that the spin-off will follow are known, beyond that will follow the story of Jon Snow after the events of the season 8 finale from ‘Game of Thrones’.

The original idea for the show, as George RR Martin has admitted, came from Kit Harington himself and his creative team. “Yes, it was Kit Harington who brought us the ideaMartin said. “I can’t tell you the names of the writers/showrunners as they haven’t been cleared for release yet, but Kit brought them in too, or his own team, and they’re fantastic.”

HBO

‘Snow’, cast

Of course, Kit Harington will be the absolute protagonist of the seriessince the spin-off will be focused on his character.

Since finishing his work on the eighth season of ‘Game of Thrones’, the actor has twice been nominated for an Emmy for his role in the adaptation of the universe created by George RR Martin has briefly appeared in Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ as the Black Knightwhich promises to have a greater importance in the future of the MCU within the ‘Midnight Sons’ group with Blade (the Nick Fury of Phase 4?) and, perhaps, in a second season of Moon Knight.

John Bradleywho plays Snow’s friend and partner Samwell Tarly, has also tested his return to the universe of ‘Game of Thrones’. The actor, who was recently seen on ‘Moonfall’, exclusively told DigitalSpy “I haven’t talked to anyone about a possible Jon Snow prequel, but if anyone wants to send me a script, I’d be interested in reading it.“.

HBO

‘Snow’, Release date, trailer, images…

At the moment we do not have more details about the series, but we will expand information as it is announced.

Frank Boy

In addition to movies, comedy, and horror, Fran is also passionate about basketball, sleeping, and searching the internet for crazy theories for her show Los Conspiranoicos.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io