All about Kirsten Dunst highly anticipated star in Venice 2021

Her delicate features and milky complexion have always made her look like a porcelain doll. It is no coincidence that it was precisely her unconventional beauty combined with her precocious acting talent that pushed the producers of the Saturday Night Live to choose their own Kirsten Dunst to play, at the age of three, the eldest daughter of then President George HW Bush. For the young American actress, born in the state of New Jersey, but of German and Swedish origins, that was just the beginning of a long career that has seen her star in many cult films over the years. Beginning in 1994, when he starred opposite Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise in Interview with the vampire, in the role of Claudia, a character inspired by the daughter of the writer Anne Rice, who died of leukemia at the age of six. Interpretation that earned her, among other awards, her first Golden Globe nomination at just twelve years old.

Kirsten Dunst on the set of Jumanji. Columbia TriStarGetty Images

In 1995 he co-starred in the adventurous-fantastic film Jumanji in the role of Judy Shepherd, the unforgettable little girl who along with shy brother Peter (Bradley Pierce), nutty Sarah Whittle (Bonnie Hunt) and irresistible Alan Parrish (Robin Williams) must try to complete the mysterious board game before it’s too late. In 1999 he turned down the role of Angela in the five-Academy Award-winning film American Beauty not to appear in some particularly sensual scenes or kiss the protagonist Kevin Spacey after the traumatic experience of a few years earlier when, at the age of 11, she found herself forced to kiss thirty-year-old Brad Pitt on the lips. Plenty of women would have paid to be lip-to-lip with America’s most desired sex symbol, but Kirsten was just a child on her first kiss and the experience was “traumatic” and “disgusting,” as she herself confessed to the press.

Kirsten Dunst on the set of Spider-Man. James DevaneyGetty Images

After relinquishing the role of American Beauty directed by Sam Mendes, the same year she was selected by the director Sofia Coppola for the part of Lux Lisbon in the independent film The garden of virgin suicides. Thus began a partnership with the New York director that continues to this day and who has seen her as the protagonist of many of his films. Meanwhile, in 2002 she was offered one of the roles that would make her famous in international cinema: arrives in the world of Marvel superheroes and plays Mary Jane Watson, the girlfriend of Spider-Man, in the film saga Spider-Man. Iconic is the scene of their kiss upside down in the pouring rain.

Julia Stiles, Kirsten Dunst and Maggie Gyllenhaal promote Mona Lisa Smile. KMazurGetty Images

In 2003 he starred opposite Julia Roberts, Julia Stiles and Maggie Gyllenhaal in Mona Lisa Smile, a brilliant comedy about women’s empowerment set in the 1950s. In 2004 she was the assistant of Dr. Howard Mierzwiak in the film If you leave me I delete you (unfortunate translation of Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind) directed by Michel Gondry, with Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet. In 2006 Sofia Coppola entrusted her with the leading role in Marie Antoinette, the spoiled French queen wife of Louis XVI overwhelmed by the revolutionary events of 1789. The film, the first to be exceptionally shot in the Palace of Versailles, was awarded at the 2006 Cannes Film Festival and is also winner of an Oscar and a Ribbon d ‘ silver for the best costumes.

In Cannes for the screening of the film The Beguiled by Sofia Coppola. LOIC VENANCEGetty Images

In 2010 Kirsten Dunst, who in the meantime forms several relationships first with Tobey Maguire, known on the set of Spider-Man, then with Orlando Bloom, Ben Foster and Jake Gyllenhaal, at the end of which she will fall into a deep depression that will lead her to abuse drugs and smoking marijuana, he co-stars opposite Ryan Gosling in the film Love & Secrets. The same year she was chosen by Lars von Trier as the protagonist of the disaster movie Melancholia, a science fiction story presented in competition at the 2011 Cannes Film Festival, where the actress wins the award for best female interpretation.

Kirsten Dunst with partner Jesse Plemons. Kevork Djansezian / NBCGetty Images Loading... Advertisements

In 2012 she is among the protagonists of The Wedding Party and in the same year he presents On the Road at the Cannes Film Festival, where he starred opposite Kristen Stewart and Garrett Hedlund. In 2015 he joined the main cast of the second season of the television series Fargo, where she plays the role of a psychotic hairdresser. In 2017 he is in the cast of the film The deception, alongside Nicole Kidman and Colin Farrell. The film, directed once again by Sofia Coppola, is based on the novel of the same name by Thomas Cullinan and tells the story of a girls’ boarding school in the state of Virginia in 1864, which during the civil war is protected from the outside world until a soldier injured is found nearby. The film, re-edition of Private Jonathan’s Good Night from 1971 directed by Don Siegel with Clint Eastwood and Geraldine Page, it received a good critical reception and won the prize for best direction at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival.

The actress, happily engaged to Jesse Plemons for four years, with whom she also had a son on 7 May 2018, returns to the big screen today as a co-star alongside Benedict Cumberbatch of The Power of the Dog. The film, directed by Jane Campion and based on the Thomas Savage novel, will premiere on September 2 at the 78th Venice Film Festival.

THE MOST READ ARTICLES OF ELLE.IT The best photos of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics READ NOW The story of Lady D’s animalier costume READ NOW The best of Copenhagen Fashion Week READ NOW Trendy haircuts for autumn READ NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io