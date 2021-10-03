All about Leonardo DiCaprio, waiting for Don’t Look Up – People

His return is expected: Don’t Look Up by Adam McKay where with Jennifer Lawrence he plays a couple of astronomers (he with a vintage bum, she in a black helmet) who must warn the planet of the arrival of a comet, in a humorous sci-fi film produced by Netflix which also stars Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep, Chris Evans, Timotheè Chalamet.

Leonardo DiCaprio, few actors in the world have a career like his, he has a list of projects in preparation ranging from Joe Petrosino (The black hand, from Stephen Talty’s book) a Killers of the Flower Moon where it will be directed once again from Martin Scorsese who has already booked him for the next film, about the president of the United States Theodor Roosevelt. A Esquire in an interview a few days ago cited two Italian films: 8 e mezzo and Ladri di bicycles by Fellini among his 10 favorite films (there are also 2001 A Space Odyssey, Taxi Driver and even Miyazaki with Princess Mononoke ).

In the new documentary “Leonardo DiCaprio: Most Wanted!”, in free streaming on Arte in Italian, Henrike Sandner retraces the story of a worldwide success. From James Cameron’s Titanic to the darkest roles of maturity, the documented and touching portrayal of a virtuous actor as well as a citizen engaged in the fight against global warming.

The worldwide success at 23 thanks to the role of penniless artist Jack Dawson played in Titanic (1997) was, by his own admission, “a bucket of cold water” and gave way to that collective delirium renamed at the time “Leomania “. So, as his face appears on tabloids around the world trying to figure out if with Camila Morrone will arrive at the altar, the documentary traces the career through film extracts, archival films and interviews, in-depth analysis with film critics and journalists such as Katja Nicodemus, Tim Cogshell and Brigitte Steinmetz and directors who directed it such as Michael Caton-Jones and Agnieszka Holland. From Sandner’s documentary a Leonardo DiCaprio emerges who knows how to be a “medium” and let the spirit of his characters enter. Only them, though: the private Leo is like uncharted, inaccessible territory. A movie star for over 35 years, DiCaprio prefers to be talked about for his roles and environmental commitment.

Encouraged by his parents, Leonardo DiCaprio appeared at a young age in several American series and, in his early twenties, already joined Robert De Niro on the set of This Boy’s Life, directed by Michael Caton-Jones. The supporting role opposite Johnny Depp in What’s eating Gilbert Grape immediately earned him his first Oscar nomination.

The worldwide success arrives on the bow of the Titanic, James Cameron’s cult film, with which Leo acquires superstar status at the age of 23: even hairdressers in Afghanistan offer customers the hairstyle inspired by that of the protagonist Jack Dawson.

But DiCaprio does not want to be just a meteor, he wants to assert himself and show his talent: for this reason he seeks more mature roles and classic directors, he stays away from the vices in which everyone expects an artist so young and successful to fall and precisely in this. optical bans the circulation of “Don’s plum”, a short film in black and white in which Tobey Maguire also appears, shot in 1995 and set in a dirty diner in the outskirts of Los Angeles.

He thus arrives at the meeting and the association with his teachers, Martin Scorsese in primis, of which he becomes the favorite actor in the 2000s: for him he plays the Irish Amsterdam Vallon (Gangs of New York), the entrepreneur and aviator Howard Hughes (Aviator), the unscrupulous broker Jordan Belfort (The Wolf of Wall Street). He throws himself headlong into the scenes, with impeccable timing and control, skills and techniques, and conquers the greatest directors, from Steven Spielberg to Quentin Tarantino, passing through Christopher Nolan. In 2016, his work was finally awarded the Oscar for Best Actor in Alejandro González Iñárritu’s The Revenant, which focuses on the complex relationship between man and nature.

A theme that is very dear to DiCaprio: since 1998, the year in which he founded the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation, the superstar is in fact committed to defending the environment, taking to the streets to protest the devastating climate policy of the United States, seeking strong allies for climate protection, producing documentaries about environmental protection. In 2014 he became UN ambassador and more recently he addressed the new President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, with a letter, also signed by Mark Ruffalo and Natalie Portman, in which he puts the environmental problem at the center of attention.