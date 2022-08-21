All about Lille-Paris!

History, challenges and keys to the match! Find out everything you need to know before the kick-off of the match of the 3rd day of Ligue 1, between LOSC and Paris Saint-Germain at the Decathlon Arena, this Sunday August 21 at 8:45 p.m.

A little history…

Paris Saint-Germain and Lille will meet for the 99th time in official matches in all competitions. The record is in favor of Paris, with 41 wins, 25 draws and 32 defeats for the Parisians. Five clubs have already reached the symbolic club of 100 matches against Paris: Bordeaux (110 matches), Monaco (108 matches), Lyon (104 matches), Nantes (103 matches) and Marseille (102 matches).

It was against Lille, on June 12, 1971, that Paris Saint-Germain won their first official title, the National (ex Ligue 2) by winning 4-2 at the Jean Bouin stadium.

28 players played for both teams: Jocelyn Angloma, Hatem Ben Arfa, Mathieu Bodmer, François Brisson, Bernard Bureau, Yohan Cabaye, Aliou Cissé, Lucas Digne, Oumar Dieng, Pierre Dréossi, Pierre-Alain Frau, Idrissa Gueye, Jonathan Ikoné , Mickaël Landreau, Bernard Lama, Christophe Landrin, Edvin Murati, Pascal Nouma, Bernard Pardo, Christian Perez, Stéphane Pichot, Jacky Planchard, Thierry Rabat, David Rozehnal, Younousse Sankharé, Renato Sanches, Amara Simba and Timothy Weah. Note: Mike Maignan and Boubakary Soumaré, trained at Paris Saint-Germain, have never played an official match with the first team of the capital club.

Dominique Rocheteau is Paris Saint-Germain’s top scorer against Lille with 8 goals. He is ahead of Safet Susic (7 goals), Edinson Cavani, Lucas, Kylian Mbappé (5 goals) then Jean-Claude Bras, Neymar Jr and Pedro Miguel Pauleta (4 goals).

Four of the fastest goals in the top 5 of Paris-Saint-Germain in the first division have been scored against Lille: Maxwell at the Parc des Princes (26th second, April 25, 2015), Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the North (27th second, September 2, 2012), Nordine Kourichi against his camp (45th second, October 22, 1983) and Safet Susic (48th second, October 20, 1990), these last two goals in the lair of the Red and Blue.

Challenges…

Paris Saint-Germain, the sole leaders of the championship, have had an exceptional start to the season with three successes in official matches and already 14 goals scored, for only two goals conceded.

Paris also remains on a series of 11 matches without defeat in Ligue 1 (8 wins and 3 draws) and 41 goals scored.

Away, the results are positive: the Parisian club has scored 21 goals in the Parisians’ last 5 away matches in the league, in Clermont (6-1), Angers (3-0), Strasbourg (3- 3), Montpellier (4-0) and again in Clermont (5-0) for the first trip of the season.

The record of the Parisians in Lille has been rather positive since 2012, with 8 wins, two draws and one defeat in the last 10 official matches. Last season’s 5-1 success is also a record for Les Rouge et Bleu away to Les Dogues.

The only defeat of the Rouge et Bleu against the Dogues dates back to April 14, 2019: losing 1-5 on April 14, 2019 in the league, the club from the capital had suffered its biggest failure in Ligue 1 since 2011. The Parisians n Haven’t conceded 5 league goals since December 2, 2000 (1-5 defeat at Sedan) and lost with a four-goal difference since April 27, 2010 (0-4 defeat at Grenoble). It’s also the last time Les Rouge et Bleu conceded 5 goals in an official match.

The keys to the game…

Presnel Kimpembe finds a lawn he loves: after his exceptional save in front of Burak Yilmaz despite an injury at Stade Pierre Mauroy (0-0, 20/12/2020), the Parisian defender had scored his only goal in Ligue 1 in Lille , on February 6 (5-1 victory for PSG).

Neymar Jr has scored at least one goal in the last 4 official matches with the Rouge et Bleu, 6 in total against Metz, Nantes (2), Clermont and Montpellier (2).

The capital club can also count on its striker Kylian Mbappé, who has scored 7 goals in his last 4 matches with Paris Saint-Germain in the away league.

Marco Verratti could play his 250th league match with Paris Saint-Germain in Lille. Only 4 Parisian players have done better: Jean-Marc Pilorget (371 matches), Safet Susic (287 matches), Sylvain Armand (285 matches) and Mustapha Dahleb (268 matches).

Parisian scorers appreciate Lille, with 134 goals conceded by the Dogues against Paris-Saint-Germain, are in the top 10 in the history of the club behind Saint-Etienne (167 goals), Lyon (161 goals), Lens and Nantes (150 goals), Bordeaux (148 goals), Marseille (147 goals), Metz (143 goals) tied with Bastia (134 goals).