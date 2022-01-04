All about Marvel movies and TV series coming in 2022 | Special

In our usual appointment at the beginning of the year, let’s discover together all the news related to the world of cinema and of TV series drawn from comics Marvel.

After a crackling 2021 to say the least, in which Marvel Studios filled the lack of news in 2020 with 4 films (more Venom: Carnage’s Fury, by Sony) and 5 TV series, also this year the House of Ideas will be a regular presence in the Disney + schedule and cinemas.

Strengthened by the success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which has become the character’s most successful film, the studios led by Kevin Feige will hit theaters this year with three big hits, for which Disney expects big box office hits. We will see how things go, but the presence of Marvel Studios will not be limited to the cinema. In fact, some highly anticipated TV series will arrive on Disney +, including the adaptation of the famous crossover Secret Invasion.

To this will be added the Sony Marvel products, among which there is great anticipation for the sequel to Spider-Man: A new universe.

Marvel’s Hit-Monkey (Season 1) (January 26, 2022)

Marvel’s 2022 vintage will begin on TV, or rather Disney +. On January 26 the animated series will make its debut in Italy Marvel’s Hit-Monkey, a product unrelated to the MCU but which managed to obtain a good share of consensus in the USA where it has already debuted several weeks ago. Hit-Monkey tells the story of a Japanese macaque whose tribe is exterminated, leading them to ally with the ghost of an American hitman to eliminate the Tokyo underworld.

Morbius (April 1, 2022)

Not even to do it on purpose, just on the day we publish this special report, Sony has once again postponed the film scheduled for the end of January, and which instead slips into spring.

Jared Leto breaks into the SSU (Sony’s Spider-Man Universe) playing Michael Morbius, a complex and tormented scientist who, in an attempt to cure his very rare blood disease, turns into a real living vampire. Many are waiting Morbius also to find out what its setting will be. The November trailer, in fact, featured references to Venom and the saga of The Amazing Spider-Man with Andrew Garfield, but there was no lack of Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man Easter Eggs. Additionally, the film will also feature Michael Keaton, who he portrayed in the MCU Vulture. A few more weeks and we will discover the mystery …

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (May 6, 2022)

Waiting to find out if and which TV series will be launched on Disney + in the first months of the year (as you will see later, Marvel Studios have various shows scheduled for 2022, but none have a release window yet), the only currently certain is that the Marvel Cinematic Universe will return in May 2022 with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. As the title suggests, Sam Raimi’s film will push the accelerator further on the Multiverse, whose influence has already been important in Spider-Man: No Way Home and in the series Loki. Strange will be involved in a truly crazy and horror-colored journey, in which they will also take part Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), still reeling from the events of WandaVision; Wong (Benedict Wong), the new Supreme Wizard of Earth; Mordo (Chiwetel Ejifor), whom we left on his mission to eliminate the sorcerers later Doctor Strange; Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams), who could also appear in more variations as the first trailer officially released just before Christmas seems to suggest. Additionally, Xochitil Gomez will make her MCU debut as America Chavez, a Latin American superheroine also known as Miss America who has among her skills to travel through dimensions. But think about the case a little …

Miss Marvel (summer 2022)

Kamala Khan, barring surprises, is expected to debut in the MCU by the first half of 2022, or at the latest in the summer. With the slip of The Marvels to 2023, Marvel Studios have in fact retouched the release calendar, and so the series with Iman Vellani, initially scheduled for the year that has just ended, has been postponed. Not bad, because the character, who will then co-star in the sequel to Captain Marvel, will still have a show dedicated to her. Based on the character created by Bisha K. Ali, although the origins will be slightly changed (it seems in fact that Kamala’s Inhuman nature in the comics will not be relevant), the show Miss Marvel will introduce this young fan of the Avengers and in particular of Carol Danvers, who acquires special powers and who decides to become a superheroine to pay homage to her point of reference.

Thor: Love and Thunder (July 8, 2022)

Nobody expected it. Chris Hemsworth was ready to hang the hammer after Avengers: Endgame along with his colleagues Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans, and instead Thor will come back again. Taika Waititi will once again be behind the camera after Thor: Ragnarok, for a film described as even crazier and more ambitious that will stage two of the most popular stories in the recent history of the God of Thunder. That of Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who will become a “new Thor”, but also that of Gorr, the Slaughterer of Gods, who will be played by Christian Bale. Valkyrie will return, there will be room (perhaps little) for the Guardians of the Galaxy, Korg will continue to be seen. In short, Thor: Love and Thunder could satisfy many fans, provided of course that you liked the drift of Ragnarok. Otherwise, we could be faced with a new watershed film …

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – Part One (October 7, 2022)

A few weeks ago, surprisingly, Sony dropped the bomb: not just the first trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, but also the announcement that the feature film will be just the first of a bigger story that will end in 2023 with Part Two. Considering the impact and success it has had Into the Spider-Verse, among the few animated films in the last twenty years capable of snatching the Oscar Prize to Disney for Best Feature Film, we expect a great movie. Miles Morales will continue its path in the world of animation, at least for now, flanked for this sequel by a decidedly surprising variant already glimpsed in the first chapter: Oscar Isaac he will in fact be the voice actor of Spider-Man 2099!

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (11 November 2022)

The gestation of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever it is long and still in progress, and it cannot be ruled out that the film could face a new postponement. After the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman in 2020, who played T’Challa in the MCU from Captain America: Civil War until Avengers: Endgame, director Ryan Coogler first had to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic that upset production plans several times, and more recently with Letitia Wright’s injury during filming, which will remain stationary at least until the end of January. Waiting to know if things will work out, we anticipate that the plot of Black Panther 2 it’s still top secret. Shuri, Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Okoye (Danai Gurira) will surely return, while there are rumors of a possible “resurrection” of Kilmonger (Michael B. Jordan) who could become the new Black Panther. We don’t believe in it, to be honest.

Moon Knight (TBA)

According to some rumors, the series Moon Knight it could be the premiere of 2022 on Disney +, but for now we have no confirmation. What we do know, however, is that the show will be one of the darkest of the entire MCU: the character of Moon Knight, aka Marc Spector (Oscar Isaac), is a former marine with a dissociative identity disorder who becomes the host of a moon god known as Khonshu, making himself the protagonist of not exactly friendly acts.

She-Hulk (TBA)

Another series for Disney +, another window still unknown, but certainly She-Hulk, with Tatiana Maslany as Jessica Walters and Mark Ruffalo who will be Bruce Banner again, will be released in 2022. The New York-based attorney, who has worked on multiple occasions with Dare devil (who knows why we brought him out …), he shares with his cousin Banner the ability to transform himself into a “green angry monster” (cit.). The show, defined as extremely characteristic, will focus on two fronts: the first is that of Jessica’s career; the second is instead more “superhero”, with Abomination (Tim Roth) and Titania (Jameela Jamil) who will obviously give the new Hulk a hard time.

Secret Invasion (TBA)

The plot of Secret Invasion, as well as its release window, remain a mystery, but it is undoubtedly the most anticipated series of 2022, and probably the most ambitious among those produced by Marvel Studios for Disney +. Secret Invasion will be focused on Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) e Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), who find themselves dealing with a secret invasion of Earth by the shape-shifting Skrull aliens. The cast is truly stellar: Kingsley Ben-Adir will be the main villain, while Ben Mendelsohn will return as Talos later Captain Marvel And Spider-Man: Far From Home. Instead, the roles of Olivia Coleman, Emilia Clarke and Christopher McDonald still remain secret, but one thing is certain: the show could be a real bomb for the MCU.

I Am Groot (TBA)

Groot will have an animated series dedicated to him! James Gunn, director of Guardians of the Galaxy, will in fact supervise this curious Marvel Studios project, canon for the MCU, in which we will follow the adventures of Groot in a series of short films in which new and old characters will appear.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (Christmas 2022)

It goes without saying that the second half of 2022 will be the great moment of the return of the Guardians of the Galaxy. Absent from the big screen since 2019, the galactic team will in fact return first in Thor: Love and Thunder, then in the aforementioned I Am Groot, and finally in this very particular Holiday Special which will air at Christmas, an appetizer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 which will be released the following year – and yes, there will also be Adam Warlock. StarLord (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Drax (Dave Bautista), Rocket (Bradley Cooper), Groot (Vin Diesel), Mantis (Pom Klementieff) and Nebula (Karen Gillan) will return to action for an unprecedented adventure , which will be shot by James Gunn during the production of the third installment of the Guardians saga.