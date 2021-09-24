All About Pearl Harbor, film starring Ben Affleck airing on Nine

For the prime time of September 26 the channel schedule Nine foresees the film Pearl Harbor, directed by Michael Bay and released in theaters in 2001 (trailer here). It’s about a love story, which has the tragic as its background Japanese attack at the American port in 1941. The film, at the time of its release, was there most expensive production in the history of cinema (today, of course, it has been largely outdated): twelve cameras, thirty stuntmen, several planes and ships, ninety extras and dozens of special effects technicians were used for the shooting of the air attack alone, with a total budget of one hundred and forty million dollars. The film was nominated for four Oscar awards, winning the statuette for the best sound editing.

The protagonists of the story are Rafe McCawley (Ben Affleck) And Danny Walker (Josh Hartnett), friends since they were children, always passionate about planes. Precisely for this reason, once grown up, during the Second World War they enlist inaeronautics American. Their superior, the major Jimmy Doolittle (Alec Baldwin), informs Rafe that his request to enter the Eagle squadron was accepted: the boy must then go in Europe, to fight against the Nazis. During the medical examination, he knows Evelyn (Kate Beckinsale), a nurse he immediately falls in love with. She still doesn’t know, however, of his imminent departure, and the two begin dating.

After the two lovers say goodbye, Danny and Evelyn are forced to move to Pearl Harbor. This is precisely where they discover that Rafe was given for missing. Overwhelmed by grief, shortly thereafter the two begin one relation: but the soldier is still I live, and upon his return he discovers the truth. However, there is no time to argue, because the next morning the Japanese attack the port, and the three have to take care of helping as many people as possible.